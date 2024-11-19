Embiid isn’t Hurts…He never kept “The Main Thing The Main Thing”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City.

Being the “Face of the Franchise” is never an easy job. Whatever sport, whatever team, whatever city you are in the scrutiny can be staggering. Some handle it well, but most struggle at times with it. The rewards can be huge, the money and fame are intoxicating, but with those gifts come responsibility. It’s professional sports and that clearly identifies it as a job.

It’s not a hobby, it comes with expectations of performance. The very least any employee owes their employer is professionalism. Unfortunately, that concept appears to have been lost on Joel Embiid.

The tea leaves were not hard to read with Embiid

It’s not like this latest drama surrounding Joel Embiid was hard to see coming. I had long ago jumped off of this bandwagon. I don’t know when I exactly said “I’m out” but I certainly believe that I had very good reasons. These are the things that formed my opinion;

Lack of commitment to his physical conditioning

When most athletes get an opportunity to chase their dream in professional sports, you don’t have to worry about them being in shape. Joel Embiid struggled with this from the beginning of his career and his supporters wanted him to be applauded when in his late 20’s he finally got into shape.

I had a different opinion. It was selfish behavior to disrespect the team by not working on conditioning and proper eating. What role did that extra weight play in his numerous injuries and wear and tear on the knees? I’d suspect that it was at least a factor. Him not being in cardio physical condition was evident. It’s still evident today every time he gets injured.

He never took responsibility

With Joel Embiid there was always somebody else to blame. Though I agree with him that many surrounding his Philadelphia 76ers career failed him, it was rare that Embiid ever said a simple “my bad”. Whether it was Brett Brown, Ben Simmons, or Doc Rivers he always needed something more.

He always loved the drama

Remember the off-season of 2023? “I want to win a championship, whether it is here or somewhere else”. He was under a long-term contract with the 76ers, why would he insinuate that he had his eye on the door?

The Troll

Whenever someone takes issue with anything he says or tweets, instead of owning it he enjoyed saying that he was a troll. Thats acceptable I guess if you are a teenager. If you are a professional athlete, I believe that you should be held to a different standard. His defenders found it charming but I’m so surprised that they ever believed it.

The Olympic decision

After limping through the Knicks series in 2024 where he had a few fantastic efforts, Joel Embiid had a decision to make. Would he take the summer to rest and rehabilitate to get ready for the upcoming season?

After he recruited Paul George to come join him I expected him to make a smart choice. That did not happen. He chose to join Team USA and whatever happened with his knee it never got better. After the Olympics instead of returning to rehab the injury he vacationed. When he showed up to camp he wasn’t able to do almost anything. He was reportedly “ramping up” to the season.

It’s clear that the program should have started months before October.

”After all I have done for this city”

I defended Embiid vehemently for being angry with his brother’s death and son being used in a sports column by Marcus Hayes. I did not embrace his telling us that he has done so much for this city. Star athletes and faces of the franchise rarely accomplish less. I can’t think of any in the history of this city. Did he play hurt at times? He absolutely did. I applauded him for that. For his self-awareness, I give him an F.



Joel Embiid has one last chance to redeem this situation

Now that the Tyrese Maxey scolding has been made public what will be his next move? Will Joel Embiid accept the critique and attempt to face his job responsibilities with professionalism? I have serious doubts. I can’t get past the nagging thought that somehow Joel Embiid will find a way to portray himself as the victim once again.

