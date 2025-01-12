Reports: Sixers To Stay In South Philadelphia

In an unexpected move, the Sixers have reportedly scrapped their Center City arena plans, choosing instead to build a new arena at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Sources tell 6ABC that the team has agreed with Comcast Spectacor for this big change in direction.

“We look forward to working with a company like Comcast that has such financial strength to bring life and new enterprises to Center City while simultaneously building a world class arena in South Philadelphia. There are significant opportunities,” said Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of Philadelphia Building Trades, to 6ABC.

With their Wells Fargo Center lease ending in 2031, the clock is ticking to build their new arena if reports are true. For now, everyone’s keeping quiet – no official statement yet from the team, Comcast Spectacor, or city officials. At the time of publication, journalist Ernest Owens on X says that Mayor Parker is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow at 11a.

Ernest Owens on X (formerly Twitter): "Sources are telling me that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast President Brian Roberts have talked the Sixers into staying in South Philly.Mayor Parker is expected to give a press conference tomorrow at 11 am. The 76ers Arena backpedal. / X" Sources are telling me that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast President Brian Roberts have talked the Sixers into staying in South Philly.Mayor Parker is expected to give a press conference tomorrow at 11 am. The 76ers Arena backpedal.

This decision ends a long, heated debate about the Market East location.

The cost and construction timeline? Those details are still under wraps. What’s certain is this team-up between the NBA team and Comcast Spectacor opens a new chapter.

Moving away from Market East follows heated discussions about building near Chinatown – a plan that faced strong pushback from community groups.

#Breaking Several sources tell me the Sixers are shifting gears significantly for the arena plan. Sixers and Comcast Spectacor will announce an agreement to build Sixers’ new arena in South Philadelphia in the Stadium district. I’m told Chinatown is off the table. #Philly #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KWGDCexs7T — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) January 12, 2025

Story developing…

