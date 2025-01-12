Reports: Sixers To Stay In South Philadelphia
In an unexpected move, the Sixers have reportedly scrapped their Center City arena plans, choosing instead to build a new arena at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Sources tell 6ABC that the team has agreed with Comcast Spectacor for this big change in direction.
“We look forward to working with a company like Comcast that has such financial strength to bring life and new enterprises to Center City while simultaneously building a world class arena in South Philadelphia. There are significant opportunities,” said Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of Philadelphia Building Trades, to 6ABC.
With their Wells Fargo Center lease ending in 2031, the clock is ticking to build their new arena if reports are true. For now, everyone’s keeping quiet – no official statement yet from the team, Comcast Spectacor, or city officials. At the time of publication, journalist Ernest Owens on X says that Mayor Parker is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow at 11a.
This decision ends a long, heated debate about the Market East location.
The cost and construction timeline? Those details are still under wraps. What’s certain is this team-up between the NBA team and Comcast Spectacor opens a new chapter.
Moving away from Market East follows heated discussions about building near Chinatown – a plan that faced strong pushback from community groups.
Story developing…