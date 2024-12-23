Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
97.5 The Fanatic - Philadelphia's Source for Breaking Sports News
Latest Stories
Team News
Eagles
Sixers
Phillies
Flyers
Union
Latest Sports News
On Air
Shows
Kincade & Salciunas
Mike Missanelli Show
The Best Show Ever?
Philly Sports Tonight
Watch + Listen
Shows On Demand
Kincade & Salciunas
Mike Missanelli Show
The Best Show Ever
Philly Sports Tonight
Fanatic Highlights
More Podcasts
Big Jim’s Garage podcast with Jim O’Brien
Wrestling Inside the Ropes
CheckpointXP On Campus
All Podcasts
Way To Listen
Listen On Alexa
Contests
Events
Events
Main Events
Community Events
The Fanatic Pro Shop
More
Connect
Contact Us
Subscribe To The MVP Insider Newsletter
Fanatic Pro Shop: Philly Sports T-Shirts and Hats
Download The Free Fanatic App
How Can We Help You?
Advertise
Fanatic MVP
Ways To Listen
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
December 23, 2024
What the Commanders Taught Us About Eagles Running Game
Where Do Phillies Stand in MLB Offseason After Jesús Luzardo Trade?
Fanatic’s Deal of the Week – Montage Mountain
Eagles Lose To The Commanders | Jalen Hurts Banged Up
02:39:14
Download
Dec 23rd
November 25, 2024
Forget Tradition, Saquon Barkley Should Win MVP This Year
November 22, 2024
The “Confusing, Mysterious Situation” Surrounding Joel Embiid
December 13, 2024
How John Tortorella Feels About Matvei Michkov Attempting The ‘Michigan Goal’
November 6, 2024
Evaluating 3 Phillies Rumored in MLB Trade Market: Alec Bohm
November 3, 2024
Kevin Cooney Recounts Joel Embiid Locker Room Incident on 97.5 The Fanatic [AUDIO]
Don't Miss
All The Ways To Listen To 97.5 The Fanatic!
Subscribe To The MVP Insider Newsletter
97.5 The Fanatic Text Line
Preferred Pros
Fanatic Pro Shop: Philly Sports T-Shirts and Hats
Download The Free Fanatic App
Must Haves
Beasley Best Community of Caring
The Fanatic Alexa Skill
December 8, 2024
Eagles Survive Vs The Panthers To Keep Winning Streak Alive
Local News
December 23, 2024
Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect in 2025
Where Do Phillies Stand in MLB Offseason After Jesús Luzardo Trade?
What the Commanders Taught Us About Eagles Running Game
Every 76ers Game Ever Played on NBA Christmas Day
December 20, 2024
New Year’s Eve Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank
December 19, 2024
97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Roundup: Blue Jackets Perspective On John Tortorella
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey’s Most Adorable Christmas Towns
December 17, 2024
Small Town New Year’s Spot Named Better Than New York City
Phillies MLB Offseason Targets: Jurickson Profar
View More
Eagles
December 24, 2024
Week 17 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- Eagles Finally Lose
The Top 10 Biggest Storylines From Philly Sports in 2024
5 Numbers That Tell The Story Of Eagles Loss In Washington
December 23, 2024
What the Commanders Taught Us About Eagles Running Game
December 22, 2024
Eagles Stumble After Losing Jalen Hurts Early, 1st Loss Since Bye
7 Eagles Players Who Need To Dominate Vs The Commanders
December 18, 2024
Eagles Aren’t Just Better Than Other Teams, They Are Tougher
December 17, 2024
Inside The Eagles Tremendous 10 Minute Drive Vs The Steelers
Week 16 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- Eagles At The Top
View More
Sixers
The Top 10 Biggest Storylines From Philly Sports in 2024
Every 76ers Game Ever Played on NBA Christmas Day
December 20, 2024
76 Place Gives Philadelphia A Chance To Show Its Greatness
December 12, 2024
Sixers Arena Gets Prelimanary Approval From City Council
November 22, 2024
The “Confusing, Mysterious Situation” Surrounding Joel Embiid
Sixers Facing Uphill Battle With NBA Playoff Odds
November 20, 2024
Whoever The Sixers Leak Is, They Need To Go
November 19, 2024
Embiid isn’t Hurts…He never kept “The Main Thing The Main Thing”
Tyrese Maxey Calls Joel Embiid Out For Excesive Lateness
View More
Phillies
The Top 10 Biggest Storylines From Philly Sports in 2024
December 23, 2024
Where Do Phillies Stand in MLB Offseason After Jesús Luzardo Trade?
December 19, 2024
Phillies Sign OF Max Kepler To 1-Year Deal Worth $10 Million
December 17, 2024
Phillies MLB Offseason Targets: Jurickson Profar
December 12, 2024
Phillies MLB Offseason Targets: Anthony Santander
December 11, 2024
Jordan Romano Is A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move For Phillies
December 10, 2024
Phillies MLB Offseason Targets: Teoscar Hernandez
December 6, 2024
Phillies MLB Offseason Targets: Alex Bregman
November 18, 2024
A Ranger Suarez Trade Makes Too Much Sense For The Phillies To Ignore
View More
Flyers
The Top 10 Biggest Storylines From Philly Sports in 2024
December 19, 2024
97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Roundup: Blue Jackets Perspective On John Tortorella
December 13, 2024
How John Tortorella Feels About Matvei Michkov Attempting The ‘Michigan Goal’
Does Aleksei Kolosov Deserve Backup Goalie Job With Flyers?
December 12, 2024
97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Roundup: Scott Laughton’s 4-Goal Explosion
December 5, 2024
97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Roundup: Matvei “The Magic Man” Michkov
3 Philadelphia Flyers Selected to NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters
December 2, 2024
Fedoruk, Hilferty Making Strides With Manifesto & Flyers Warriors
November 28, 2024
97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Roundup: Thanksgiving Playoff Predictor, NHL Black Friday Matinee
View More
Union
November 11, 2024
Owner Jay Sugarman Speaks On Union Decision To Fire Jim Curtin
July 18, 2024
Cavan Sullivan Breaks History in Union’s 5-1 Thrashing of New England
July 16, 2024
14-Year Old Cavan Sullivan Promoted To Matchday Union Squad
July 9, 2024
Union Homegrowns Harriel and McGlynn Selected For Paris 2024
May 9, 2024
Union Ink 14-Year-Old Phenom Cavan Sullivan To Massive Deal
March 13, 2024
The Philadelphia Union Might Have A Serious Problem
February 18, 2024
Many Soccer Zealots Don’t Make Novice Fans Feel Welcome
9 Things You Should Know Before Going To A Philadelphia Union Game
February 1, 2024
Alejandro Bedoya Is Back With The Union, And Has a New Role
View More
Podcasts
It’s Playoff Time Baby, and Sad to See Local Course Go
26:17
Download
Aug 22nd
The Christmas Bracket Winner Is?
38:27
Download
Dec 24th
The Philadelphia Museum of Art
30:14
Download
Dec 17th
Sixers Drama Continues | Eagles Set For Rams | General Knowledge Wednesday
02:41:53
Download
Nov 20th
Dallas Week And Happy Holidays
02:42:11
Download
Dec 24th
Appreciating Jalen Hurts, And Christmas Gifts
31:26
Download
Dec 24th
Andrew DiCecco | Offense’s Struggles & Best Offseason Addition
01:19:02
Download
Dec 11th
Sixers All-Access Previewing Sixers Vs Spurs
34:06
Download
Dec 23rd
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff
21:19
Download
Dec 13th
View More
Dec 31st, 1969