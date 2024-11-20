Whoever The Sixers Leak Is, They Need To Go

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Joel Embiid #21 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on November 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A bomb was dropped on the Sixers yesterday. Not a Woj bomb, those don’t exist anymore. But his replacement at ESPN, Shams Charania, broke the story of a Sixers team meeting, where among many things that were said, Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for regularly being late to team activities.

Related: Tyrese Maxey Calls Joel Embiid Out For Excesive Lateness

The part about Embiid being late is obviously bad. It is a terrible look for any player, but especially the star player. The injuries he can’t control. They are frustrating, but he can’t do much about someone elbowing him in the face, or falling on his legs.

Showing up on time is something fully in his control though. If you are late, you leave earlier the next time. Showing up on time is the most basic thing you should expect from anyone in any field. The fact he was not doing that is an issue, and Tyrese Maxey being a leader and calling him out for it behind closed doors is a good thing.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What is not a good thing is that we, the media and the fans, heard about any of it. Closed-door meetings are closed-door for a reason. It is supposed to be a chance for players and coaches to discuss the issues on the team in a safe space where there are no mics or cameras. There is supposed to be privacy.

But someone, whether it is a player or a coach, spoke to the media about specific things that were said. We have quotes from the meeting. Someone ran to Shams and told them exactly what was said, and who said it. Usually, we might hear about broad strokes that happened in the meeting. We will hear it happened, and we will hear very basic notes about what was talked about, but we do not usually hear stuff this specific, nor should we.

Someone in that locker room broke the trust. They took what by all accounts was a productive meeting, and made it a scandal for the Sixers. The team and Embiid were depicted in a negative light all day. Embiid deserves it, his actions are what caused it, but it should not happen.

The Sixers Leak Needs To Go

Someone who has experience in professional locker rooms, Ricky Bottalico, talked about this on The Best Show Ever, and his take is that whoever it was that talked should not be on the team anymore.

“When that leaks out of that locker room, there is a huge problem within that organization, within that team, within those players that are on that team. Whoever is responsible for leaking that should not be there anymore. They should absolutely be let out of the room and say goodbye. We don’t need you anymore because that is a bunch of garbage.

When I’ve been on the Phillies, we don’t sit out there and run to run to somebody in the press and say, hey, guess what happened in the meeting? Keep it within the family. The media is not your family. The media is looking for something to eat outside. When you give them something, they are going to run with it. Where Shams came up with this, I don’t know. We may find out at some point. But if I am somebody on that team, I am absolutely livid.”

We might never find out who the leak is. More than likely, there will be no players cut for it like Ricky was asking. But the trust in that locker room is now broken. The players now know there is someone they can’t trust there. There is someone who will blab about what it said behind closed doors.

That is not a good thing. It is the type of thing that could derail whatever progress was made in that meeting. We won’t know until we see them play, and see what, if anything, has changed. But while the closed-door meeting itself, and what was said in it, are all positive developments for the team, the fact we heard about it is terrible.

Whoever leaked it, should be ashamed of themselves.

Listen To Or Watch ‘The Best Show Ever?’ Live On The 97.5 The Fanatic And On NBC Sports Philly From 2 To 6 p.m. every Weekday

Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."