Whoever The Sixers Leak Is, They Need To Go

Ricky Bottalico and Dylan MacKinnon
A bomb was dropped on the Sixers yesterday. Not a Woj bomb, those don’t exist anymore. But his replacement at ESPN, Shams Charania, broke the story of a Sixers team meeting, where among many things that were said, Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for regularly being late to team activities.

The part about Embiid being late is obviously bad. It is a terrible look for any player, but especially the star player. The injuries he can’t control. They are frustrating, but he can’t do much about someone elbowing him in the face, or falling on his legs.

Showing up on time is something fully in his control though. If you are late, you leave earlier the next time. Showing up on time is the most basic thing you should expect from anyone in any field. The fact he was not doing that is an issue, and Tyrese Maxey being a leader and calling him out for it behind closed doors is a good thing.

What is not a good thing is that we, the media and the fans, heard about any of it. Closed-door meetings are closed-door for a reason. It is supposed to be a chance for players and coaches to discuss the issues on the team in a safe space where there are no mics or cameras. There is supposed to be privacy.

But someone, whether it is a player or a coach, spoke to the media about specific things that were said. We have quotes from the meeting. Someone ran to Shams and told them exactly what was said, and who said it. Usually, we might hear about broad strokes that happened in the meeting. We will hear it happened, and we will hear very basic notes about what was talked about, but we do not usually hear stuff this specific, nor should we.

Someone in that locker room broke the trust. They took what by all accounts was a productive meeting, and made it a scandal for the Sixers. The team and Embiid were depicted in a negative light all day. Embiid deserves it, his actions are what caused it, but it should not happen.

The Sixers Leak Needs To Go

Someone who has experience in professional locker rooms, Ricky Bottalico, talked about this on The Best Show Ever, and his take is that whoever it was that talked should not be on the team anymore.

When that leaks out of that locker room, there is a huge problem within that organization, within that team, within those players that are on that team. Whoever is responsible for leaking that should not be there anymore. They should absolutely be let out of the room and say goodbye. We don’t need you anymore because that is a bunch of garbage.

When I’ve been on the Phillies, we don’t sit out there and run to run to somebody in the press and say, hey, guess what happened in the meeting? Keep it within the family. The media is not your family. The media is looking for something to eat outside. When you give them something, they are going to run with it. Where Shams came up with this, I don’t know. We may find out at some point. But if I am somebody on that team, I am absolutely livid.

We might never find out who the leak is. More than likely, there will be no players cut for it like Ricky was asking. But the trust in that locker room is now broken. The players now know there is someone they can’t trust there. There is someone who will blab about what it said behind closed doors.

That is not a good thing. It is the type of thing that could derail whatever progress was made in that meeting. We won’t know until we see them play, and see what, if anything, has changed. But while the closed-door meeting itself, and what was said in it, are all positive developments for the team, the fact we heard about it is terrible.

Whoever leaked it, should be ashamed of themselves.

9 Things You Need To Know Before Going To A Sixers Game

  • Who Will They Be Playing?

    It’s not always a no-brainer. You’ll have your Sixers gear on, but make sure a jacket, a hat, or any other clothes you wear don’t rep the visiting colors. Don’t risk getting stuck wearing green if it’s a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

  • Where Is A Good Place To Park?

    Eight parking lots surround the arena. Availability changes depending on your arrival time, but the C, D, E, F, and H lots surrounding the Wells Fargo Center are typically the easiest to access. The arena lots no longer accept cash.

    If you’d rather take public transportation to the game, NRG Station is the terminal stop on the Broad Street Line (SEPTA Orange Line). It lets riders out at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, just a short walk from the Wells Fargo Center.

  • What Time Can You Get In?

    The entrances open 1.5 hours before most home games. Concession stands and merchandise locations around the main concourse typically open at the same time. The Sixers don’t allow reentry.

  • How Will The Fan Screening Process Work?

    Limit what you bring into the arena to make the screening process simpler. Fans cannot bring any outside food and beverage items.

    The Broad Street entrance, the 11th Street entrance, and the new premium entrance now have bag entry locations with a screening process to allow bags bigger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches and smaller than 14 inches x 14 inches. 

    The venues at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex have made improvements since the Covid-19 pandemic to keep lines at the entrances moving quickly.

  • How Do You Access Your Tickets?

    Digital access has become the easiest way to enter the arena. The Wells Fargo Center offers digital options through its official box office.

    If you’re buying or selling, the Ticket Transfer app has also made it easier for people to exchange tickets before the game.

  • What Time Does The Game Begin?

    Most weeknight home games begin at 7pm during the regular season.

    However, the Sixers play some afternoon games at home. Plus, any nationally televised games can change the typical schedule. Make sure you check before heading to the game.

  • Where Can You Get The Best Food?

    You could easily go with the classic cheesesteak, and crab fries from Chickie’s and Pete’s should be on the table. You can even get a milkshake at Toothsome inside the Wells Fargo Center.

    The building also introduced new food and merchandise options entering the 2024-25 season.

    There are plenty of options at a Sixers game. Many fans will be interested in a cold drink too. Just make sure to avoid cash payments at concession stands.

  • Is There Anything Special Happening?

    The Sixers have plenty of great giveaways lined up for the 2024-25 season. Grab your t-shirt at the home opener, a winter hat before the seasons change, or even a few freebie Coors Light cans scattered throughout the season.

    Check their promotional calendar for all upcoming events.

  • Where Are the Best Places To Go After the Game?

    If you’re looking for a night out after the game, head right over to Xfinity Live. The Sports Complex’s favorite bar offers specials after many games for fans who leave the arena.

    South Philly has plenty of other bars close to the stadium, including Chickie’s and Pete’s and Philadium. Center City is also just a short ride away on the Broad Street Line.

Author Ricky Bottalico and Dylan MacKinnon
