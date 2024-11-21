Eagles Go For The Magical 7 Game Winning Streak

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his interception with his teammates as they play the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It happened for the Eagles in 1980, 2004, 2017 and again in 2022. On Sunday it could happen once again for the 2024 team. The magical seven game winning streak could materialize again and it was a common trait of these four previous Super Bowl participants. If you believe in trends and positive karma, there is a lot to be gained by them continuing their roll. Good news, there are plenty of reasons to believe that things will turn out in their favor.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles balanced approach works well

The approach most championship teams take is for neither side of the ball to be a detriment. The Eagles units are both reaching impressive heights. Their defense is currently 6th in points allowed per game and their offense is 7th in points scored per game. Both sides of the ball are contributing to their success and the Rams are not as close in either category. The Eagles should be able to control the game with contributions from either unit.

Neither team is a fast starter

The Eagles and Rams are two of the slowest starting teams in the NFL. The Eagles have struggled recently getting their offense rolling in the first quarter. The first halves of games have not been productive but the Eagles defense has held them in games long enough to gain momentum.

The defense is tops in a critical category

No team has allowed fewer yards per game than the Eagles. It’s an outrageous success continuing that just last season they were 30th in points allowed. Vic Fangio has created a model that limits the opposing offense from crushing them with huge gains. The defense has recently been more opportunistic creating turnovers and impactful sacks. The offense has certainly done their part by creating punishing drives lead by their rushing attack.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The winning game plan

The Rams are not good against the run. This should be a Saquon party. It might even be more critical if Devonta Smith can’t go because of his hamstring injury. The Rams can have additional incentive to focus on Barkley hoping that their secondary can keep AJ Brown in check.

The defense will be challenged by two talented wide receivers who can take the lid off SoFi at any time. Matthew Stafford has revitalized the passing attack after a 1-4 start. They are back to .500 and the Eagles are facing a team just one game off of their division lead.

How I see it going

The Eagles should be able to move the ball effectively but the Rams front can create havoc if the offensive line doesn’t show up. I’m expecting this to be a 4 quarter battle with lots of frustrating moments. The Rams’ offense has a tendency to bog down and the Eagles defense should be able to force a turnover or two. This one isn’t going to be pretty, but getting to 9-2 doesn’t have to be.

Eagles 27 Rams 20

Watch Kincade & Salciunas on the 97.5 The Fanatic YouTube page for discussion about the latest breaking sports news in Philadelphia.

A full blooded Delco native from a sports crazed family, John has been obsessed with Philly sports from his days at St. Annie’s drawing team logos on his book covers! Told many times by teachers along the way “if you knew your studies as well as you know your sports” he turned that perceived weakness into a career. John has been broadcasting at the local and national levels since 1992. As a content creator for 97.5 The Fanatic he writes about Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. You can follow @johnkincade or reach him at [email protected]