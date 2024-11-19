Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- In Elite Company

Author Andrew Salciunas and Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his interception with his teammates as they play the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles were not quite getting the respect they likely deserved after a 7-2 start. But a strong win over a tough Commanders team will fix that, right? Are the Eagles finally being put among the top teams in the NFL? Find out in the week 12 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his interception along with Nolan Smith Jr. #3 and Darius Slay Jr. #2 in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings

ESPN- 4 (Previously 10)

The fuse is always short in Philadelphia, and particularly so with this head coach. There’s little to complain about right now, however, with the Eagles boasting a top-10 scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and a top-10 defense (allowing 17.9 PPG) and with the team vibing under Sirianni.

The Eagles still being at 10 last week is ridiculous, but I’m glad ESPN finally caught on. The Eagles, like Tim McManus mentioned in what he wrote for the Eagles portion of the ESPN rankings, are top 10 on both sides of the ball. Now that they beat the Commanders, you can’t even say they haven’t played anyone.

NFL- 4 (Previously 5)

We’ve learned to accept their slow offensive starts; in nearly every game since the Week 5 bye, they’ve slow-cooked their way to a roiling boil by the final whistle. Defensively, they’re also vastly improved. The Eagles mauled the Commanders on both lines of scrimmage. That’s a sign of a playoff-ready squad.

The slow starts aren’t ideal. But as Eric Edholm noted here, they get better as they go. This offense, and the defense for that matter, just wears teams down. They quite simply beat you up. Saquon Barkley was averaging under 4 yards over his first 21 carries. He had 74 yards in his next 5, to finish with 5.6 per carry.

You might slow the Eagles down for 3 quarters, but good luck doing so for 4. Eventually, Barkley will break a long run, or AJ Brown/ Devonta Smith will catch a long TD. The Eagles play too physically to not eventually break down a team.

Philadelphia Eagles on X (formerly Twitter): "This is a scheduled Saquon Barkley TD tweet actually @saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zDRIu7hXsv / X"

This is a scheduled Saquon Barkley TD tweet actually @saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zDRIu7hXsv

USA Today- 3 (Previously 5)

If anyone but the Lions are going to be kings of the NFC jungle, it might be these increasingly tough birds – who, remarkably, have five winning streaks of at least five games over the past three seasons.

Putting the Lions above them is more than fair. if I did Power Rankings, I would do it too. The Lions are boat racing teams. Part of that has to do with Dan Campbell being pro-running up the score, while many teams like the Eagles do not do that. But the team is still good enough to do that on a near-weekly basis, so you have to give them credit for it.

Their point differential of +159 is 53 better than the next team, the Bills, and 79 points better than the Eagles who are 3rd in the league. The Lions are the team to beat. But the Eagles have a better chance to beat them than anyone else in the NFC.

CBS Sports- 5 (Previously 6)

They have righted things to take firm control of the NFC East. Do people still want Nick Sirianni fired?

Sirianni obviously has his issues, but you have to give the guy credit. He took whatever problem the Eagles culture was having last season, and fixed it. Now it is possible he started that fire in the first place, but he has righted the ship. As Tim McManus reported, he has been very open to listening to ideas from his coaches, and his players, something not every coach is willing to do.

Yahoo Sports- 4 (Previously 5)

“The biggest difference in the Eagles this season, aside from Saquon Barkley, might be their linebackers. Zack Baun is having a tremendous breakout. Nakobe Dean has improved tremendously. They’ve transformed Philly’s defense.

Absolutely. Both in the run game and the pass game, the Eagles have improved from having the worst linebackers, to arguably one of the best linebackers duos in the NFL right now. Baun is playing like an All-Pro, and Dean is not too far behind him either.

Last season, the 6 linebackers they threw out there combined for 67 total stops. This year Baun and Dean already have 78 combined in 7 fewer games. A stop is any play that results in a failure for the offense. So where a Tackle For Loss only counts if the defense losses yards, Stops may also count plays that go for no or minimal yards. Baun leads all linebackers in the stat.

All-22 on X (formerly Twitter): "Zack Baun is the 2nd highest graded coverage linebacker in the NFL.🟦91.1 coverage gradePlays like this show you why 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zC5qhEUZfd / X"

Zack Baun is the 2nd highest graded coverage linebacker in the NFL.🟦91.1 coverage gradePlays like this show you why 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zC5qhEUZfd

Sports Illustrated- 5 (Previously 6)

“Jayden Daniels, welcome to Vic Fangio Land. Almost five yards of average separation for receivers per play. A 7% blitz rate on Sunday and … Daniels’s worst game in terms of net yards per attempt and quarterback rating.”

What we have learned this year is that coach matters more than scheme. The Eagles have run this scheme for a while. But only now are we seeing how effective it can truly be. Why? Because the scheme still needs to be deployed right. Fangio knows how to deploy it, and knows how to adjust in-game if something isn’t working.

He also just has an eye for talent, see Zack Baun.

Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."

7 Impressive Numbers From Eagles Big Win Over Commanders

  • 0

    Quinyon Mitchell is the real deal. He went up against Ja’Marr Chase and shut him down. He went up against Malik Nabers and shut him down. He went up against Cee Dee Lamb and shut him down. After all that, he got another tough matchup on a short week, drawing Terry McLaurin.

    McLaurin came into the game as one of the most productive WRs in the game. 71.1 yards per game, 6 TDS, and 47 catches. He was a no-show against the Eagles. Mitchell put the clamp on him and held him to just 10 yards and 1 catch. But that catch did not come against Mitchell. On the night, Mitchell allowed a grand total of 0 catches.

    How many elite WRs does Mitchell need to shut down before he is talked about as the Rookie of The Year? It may be a stat award, and he doesn’t have the picks. but the only reason he doesn’t have picks is he covers his WR so well opposing QBs don’t even bother to throw his way. Mitchell is a true Super Star and proved it once again vs the Commanders.

    Next Gen Stats on X (formerly Twitter): "Quinyon Mitchell aligned across from Terry McLaurin on 20 of 25 routes (80%), including 19 of 20 aligned wide (95%).Mitchell was not targeted on any of his coverage snaps against McLaurin and was targeted just once all night (0 receptions allowed).#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ivlaRKu6rx / X"

    Quinyon Mitchell aligned across from Terry McLaurin on 20 of 25 routes (80%), including 19 of 20 aligned wide (95%).Mitchell was not targeted on any of his coverage snaps against McLaurin and was targeted just once all night (0 receptions allowed).#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ivlaRKu6rx

  • -113

    But it was not just Quinyon who impressed. The whole defense deserves its kudos. They held the Commanders to just 264 yards. They came into the game averaging 377 yards per game, the 4th most in the league. That is 113 fewer yards than they averaged against the rest of the league. 

    This Commanders’ offense has been great. They were 4th in the league with 29 points per game. And the Eagles defense smothered them. It took a garbage time TD for the Commanders to make it a 1 score game. But for the vast majority of the game, they shut Jayden Daniels and the Commanders down. They have worked their way into being a top 5 defense in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. They shut down the run, they shut down the pass. Now, you can’t even say it was a weak opponent because now they have done this to both the Bengals and the Commanders.

    NFL on X (formerly Twitter): "PICK! Reed Blankenship takes the ball back for Philly.#WASvsPHI on Prime VideoAlso streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fRkZgGRnWX / X"

    PICK! Reed Blankenship takes the ball back for Philly.#WASvsPHI on Prime VideoAlso streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fRkZgGRnWX

     

  • 25%

    They have become elite on 3rd down. Last year they allowed the offense to convert 46.2% of 3rd downs. Nearly half. This year it was down to 35% coming into the game, and then they stopped them on 9 of the 12 3rd downs. A conversion rate of just 25% for the Commanders.

    At one point the Commanders had the ball near the Red Zone, with it being 2nd and 1. The Eagles defense stuffed them twice to force 4th down, and then for good measure stuffed them on 4th down to preserve the lead. That is the type of stop we have not seen this Eagles defense make in a long time. But they make it regularly this year. Remember the 4th and 1 stop against the Bengals where Cooper DeJean stopped Ja’Marr Chase behind the line. This defense suddenly has a knack for this, when they were absolutely terrible at it all of last year. This is what championship defenses do. Right now, it is hard to argue that the Eagles don’t have one of the best defenses in the league. It is young too. Be very excited Eagles fans.

    Philadelphia Eagles on X (formerly Twitter): "BAUN VOYAGE 😏@zackbizzaun | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oNVxwYBR3h / X"

    BAUN VOYAGE 😏@zackbizzaun | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oNVxwYBR3h

  • 14.6

    Saquon Barkley was having trouble on the ground for most of the game. In his first 21 carries, he had just 73 yards. About 3.5 per carry. It was looking like a 2nd straight down game for the Eagles’ star back. Keeping in mind that is a down game by his standards, which is still pretty good for most RBs.

    But the magic of Barkley is how quickly a bad game can turn into a great 1. Because he finished with 146 yards on 26 carries. Meaning he had 73 yards on 5 carries to close out the game, with 2 of those carries finishing with a TD. That is 14.6 yards per carry on those final 5 touches. 5 important touches that helped turn a close game into a blowout.

    Barkley is a true game-changer, in the sense he can change the entire game at any moment. He was struggling, but all it took was 2 explosive runs to completely change the course of not just his night, but the entire game itself.

    Philadelphia Eagles on X (formerly Twitter): "Like this if you love Saquon Barkley.RT this if you love Saquon Barkley.Reply that you love Saquon Barkley.@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e4TKKo3rSN / X"

    Like this if you love Saquon Barkley.RT this if you love Saquon Barkley.Reply that you love Saquon Barkley.@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e4TKKo3rSN

  • 76.7%

    There will be one negative stat because the Eagles have a Jake Elliott problem. He went 2-4 tonight, along with a missed Extra Point. It makes him 14 for 19 on the season (76.7%). He is now 0 for 3 on the season from 50+. They left 7 points on the board because he couldn’t make what should be easy kicks.

    What makes that so concerning is how automatic he has from 50+ in the last few seasons. 7 of 8 last year. 5 for 6 in 2022. 3 for 3 in 2021. In fact he missed just 2 all of last year from any distance and matched that number tonight. Maybe now we know why Sirianni didn’t want to kick FGs against the Saints or Jags because based on what we have seen from Elliot so far, he is hard to trust.

    Jeff Skversky on X (formerly Twitter): "Jake Elliott has his lowest FG% since 2020 pic.twitter.com/aK4Af6u95O / X"

    Jake Elliott has his lowest FG% since 2020 pic.twitter.com/aK4Af6u95O

     

  • 66

    Jalen Carter is a bonafide star. He did not get a sack last night, but honestly, who cares? What Carter is doing this year, and did last night, goes way beyond the box score. Just watch him for a drive, you will see him disrupting the offense nearly every down.

    What makes that even more impressive? He played every snap. The Eagles defense was on the field for 66 snaps, and he played all 66. He had played 90% of the snaps in most of the games over this winning streak, but vs the Commanders he just stayed out there all game. Yet he didn’t wane and was still making plays at the end of the game including blowing up multiple run plays. He is a huge reason why the Eagles got that stand from 2nd and 1 to a turnover on downs.

    It is something to monitor. We saw him lose steam at the end of last season. It was at around this same time. Not saying he will lose steam again, so far he has passed every test with flying colors. But he is playing a lot of snaps, and that many snaps could wear down any player. We have not seen it take a toll on him yet though, and conditioning was something he focused on after his rookie season. if he can keep this up while playing this many snaps, we will be talking about him as 1 of the best players in the league.

    Andrew DiCecco on X (formerly Twitter): "#Eagles DT Jalen Carter, who played all 66 defensive snaps against the Commanders, finished with 7 tackles. Disruptive on nearly every play. / X"

    Eagles DT Jalen Carter, who played all 66 defensive snaps against the Commanders, finished with 7 tackles. Disruptive on nearly every play.

  • 6

    Zack Baun might be the MVP of the team. What he has done for this defense can’t be undervalued, and kudos to Vic Fangio for seeing this in a guy who until now had been a rotational pass rusher/ special teamer. He came into the game with 40 Stops. He added 6 more. Including that huge stop on 4th down that you could argue was the play of the game.

    He also had a big pass breakup early, and 15 total tackles. Baun could genuinely be an All-Pro Linebacker this year. That is the level he is playing at. They went from having the worst LBs in 2023 to having one of the best ones this year. By the way, Nakobe Dean has been pretty great too. He added 10 tackles, and 5 stops of his own, plus a pass deflection. It sure is nice having LB be a strength of the team.

    All-22 on X (formerly Twitter): "Zack Baun is the 2nd highest graded coverage linebacker in the NFL.🟦91.1 coverage gradePlays like this show you why 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zC5qhEUZfd / X"

    Zack Baun is the 2nd highest graded coverage linebacker in the NFL.🟦91.1 coverage gradePlays like this show you why 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zC5qhEUZfd

