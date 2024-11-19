Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- In Elite Company

The Eagles were not quite getting the respect they likely deserved after a 7-2 start. But a strong win over a tough Commanders team will fix that, right? Are the Eagles finally being put among the top teams in the NFL? Find out in the week 12 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

Week 12 Eagles Power Rankings

“The fuse is always short in Philadelphia, and particularly so with this head coach. There’s little to complain about right now, however, with the Eagles boasting a top-10 scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and a top-10 defense (allowing 17.9 PPG) and with the team vibing under Sirianni.“

The Eagles still being at 10 last week is ridiculous, but I’m glad ESPN finally caught on. The Eagles, like Tim McManus mentioned in what he wrote for the Eagles portion of the ESPN rankings, are top 10 on both sides of the ball. Now that they beat the Commanders, you can’t even say they haven’t played anyone.

“We’ve learned to accept their slow offensive starts; in nearly every game since the Week 5 bye, they’ve slow-cooked their way to a roiling boil by the final whistle. Defensively, they’re also vastly improved. The Eagles mauled the Commanders on both lines of scrimmage. That’s a sign of a playoff-ready squad.“

The slow starts aren’t ideal. But as Eric Edholm noted here, they get better as they go. This offense, and the defense for that matter, just wears teams down. They quite simply beat you up. Saquon Barkley was averaging under 4 yards over his first 21 carries. He had 74 yards in his next 5, to finish with 5.6 per carry.

You might slow the Eagles down for 3 quarters, but good luck doing so for 4. Eventually, Barkley will break a long run, or AJ Brown/ Devonta Smith will catch a long TD. The Eagles play too physically to not eventually break down a team.

“If anyone but the Lions are going to be kings of the NFC jungle, it might be these increasingly tough birds – who, remarkably, have five winning streaks of at least five games over the past three seasons.‘

Putting the Lions above them is more than fair. if I did Power Rankings, I would do it too. The Lions are boat racing teams. Part of that has to do with Dan Campbell being pro-running up the score, while many teams like the Eagles do not do that. But the team is still good enough to do that on a near-weekly basis, so you have to give them credit for it.

Their point differential of +159 is 53 better than the next team, the Bills, and 79 points better than the Eagles who are 3rd in the league. The Lions are the team to beat. But the Eagles have a better chance to beat them than anyone else in the NFC.

“They have righted things to take firm control of the NFC East. Do people still want Nick Sirianni fired?“

Sirianni obviously has his issues, but you have to give the guy credit. He took whatever problem the Eagles culture was having last season, and fixed it. Now it is possible he started that fire in the first place, but he has righted the ship. As Tim McManus reported, he has been very open to listening to ideas from his coaches, and his players, something not every coach is willing to do.

“The biggest difference in the Eagles this season, aside from Saquon Barkley, might be their linebackers. Zack Baun is having a tremendous breakout. Nakobe Dean has improved tremendously. They’ve transformed Philly’s defense.“

Absolutely. Both in the run game and the pass game, the Eagles have improved from having the worst linebackers, to arguably one of the best linebackers duos in the NFL right now. Baun is playing like an All-Pro, and Dean is not too far behind him either.

Last season, the 6 linebackers they threw out there combined for 67 total stops. This year Baun and Dean already have 78 combined in 7 fewer games. A stop is any play that results in a failure for the offense. So where a Tackle For Loss only counts if the defense losses yards, Stops may also count plays that go for no or minimal yards. Baun leads all linebackers in the stat.

“Jayden Daniels, welcome to Vic Fangio Land. Almost five yards of average separation for receivers per play. A 7% blitz rate on Sunday and … Daniels’s worst game in terms of net yards per attempt and quarterback rating.”

What we have learned this year is that coach matters more than scheme. The Eagles have run this scheme for a while. But only now are we seeing how effective it can truly be. Why? Because the scheme still needs to be deployed right. Fangio knows how to deploy it, and knows how to adjust in-game if something isn’t working.

He also just has an eye for talent, see Zack Baun.

