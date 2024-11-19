Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Jalen Hurts Greatest Contribution To Philly Comes Off The Field

Author Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after his team's 28-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts is back in the MVP race this year. After a win on the National Stage last Thursday, Hurts is up to 4th in the odds to win MVP this year. He has the Eagles at 8-2, 1st in the NFC East, and 2nd in the NFC. He is 33-9 since the start of the 2022 season. All of that said, his greatest contribution to Philadelphia might be what he has done off the field.

Jalen Hurts Goes On Good Morning America

Jalen Hurts took the National Stage in a different way Tuesday morning. The usually media-shy Jalen made a guest appearance on Good Morning America and talked about some of the work ‘The Jalen Hurts Foundation’ is doing in the city. If you missed it, you can still catch his appearance here.

"It was always in me to be impactful and a service in the community..."@eagles quarterback @JalenHurts talks about how foundation is supporting local schools in Philadelphia and why he's taking this season "one game at a time." pic.twitter.com/9SEVGGeJp2

One of the things Hurts talked about is his initiative” TDs for A/C’s”. Hurts happened to catch on the news last year that a lot of Philly Schools were struggling due to high temperatures. The schools did not yet have a central air unit, and the temps in classrooms were getting bad enough that whole school days had to be canceled.

Even on days when they could hold classes, I think we all know how tough it is to focus when it is that hot. It is not an ideal learning environment. There are enough obstacles to kids getting a proper education already, being so hot that you can’t focus on the lesson does not need to be another one on top of it all.

Hurts came to the rescue. Back in April, he made a donation of $200k to get AC units built for 10 Philly schools. But he didn’t stop there. For every TD he has scored this season his foundation is donating another $5000 to the cause. He is already up to 23 this season, another $115k. So just think, every one of those Tush Push TDs, is $5000 going towards building AC Units in Philly schools.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Now many people likely already knew about Hurts doing that. But his GMA appearance is a good chance to appreciate what Jalen Hurts does for this city, not just on the field, but off it.

Hurts is not from Philly. He grew up in Houston and then went to school in Alabama and Oklahoma. He did not choose to come here, Philly drafted him. And yet, Hurts has still made it a special focus to give back to this community and to give back to some of the most vulnerable people in our community, the kids.

Jalen Hurts is a great QB. There may be some people in the city who debate you on that, but I am going to say he is a great QB. What I don’t think you can argue though, is that Hurts is a great part of our community. His work off the field is making the lives of Philly students better every day.

Listen To Or Watch ‘The Best Show Ever?’ Live On The 97.5 The Fanatic And On NBC Sports Philly From 2 To 6 p.m. every Weekday

Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."

7 Impressive Numbers From Eagles Big Win Over Commanders

  • 0

    Quinyon Mitchell is the real deal. He went up against Ja’Marr Chase and shut him down. He went up against Malik Nabers and shut him down. He went up against Cee Dee Lamb and shut him down. After all that, he got another tough matchup on a short week, drawing Terry McLaurin.

    McLaurin came into the game as one of the most productive WRs in the game. 71.1 yards per game, 6 TDS, and 47 catches. He was a no-show against the Eagles. Mitchell put the clamp on him and held him to just 10 yards and 1 catch. But that catch did not come against Mitchell. On the night, Mitchell allowed a grand total of 0 catches.

    How many elite WRs does Mitchell need to shut down before he is talked about as the Rookie of The Year? It may be a stat award, and he doesn’t have the picks. but the only reason he doesn’t have picks is he covers his WR so well opposing QBs don’t even bother to throw his way. Mitchell is a true Super Star and proved it once again vs the Commanders.

    Quinyon Mitchell aligned across from Terry McLaurin on 20 of 25 routes (80%), including 19 of 20 aligned wide (95%).Mitchell was not targeted on any of his coverage snaps against McLaurin and was targeted just once all night (0 receptions allowed).#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ivlaRKu6rx

  • -113

    But it was not just Quinyon who impressed. The whole defense deserves its kudos. They held the Commanders to just 264 yards. They came into the game averaging 377 yards per game, the 4th most in the league. That is 113 fewer yards than they averaged against the rest of the league. 

    This Commanders’ offense has been great. They were 4th in the league with 29 points per game. And the Eagles defense smothered them. It took a garbage time TD for the Commanders to make it a 1 score game. But for the vast majority of the game, they shut Jayden Daniels and the Commanders down. They have worked their way into being a top 5 defense in both yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. They shut down the run, they shut down the pass. Now, you can’t even say it was a weak opponent because now they have done this to both the Bengals and the Commanders.

    PICK! Reed Blankenship takes the ball back for Philly.#WASvsPHI on Prime VideoAlso streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fRkZgGRnWX

     

  • 25%

    They have become elite on 3rd down. Last year they allowed the offense to convert 46.2% of 3rd downs. Nearly half. This year it was down to 35% coming into the game, and then they stopped them on 9 of the 12 3rd downs. A conversion rate of just 25% for the Commanders.

    At one point the Commanders had the ball near the Red Zone, with it being 2nd and 1. The Eagles defense stuffed them twice to force 4th down, and then for good measure stuffed them on 4th down to preserve the lead. That is the type of stop we have not seen this Eagles defense make in a long time. But they make it regularly this year. Remember the 4th and 1 stop against the Bengals where Cooper DeJean stopped Ja’Marr Chase behind the line. This defense suddenly has a knack for this, when they were absolutely terrible at it all of last year. This is what championship defenses do. Right now, it is hard to argue that the Eagles don’t have one of the best defenses in the league. It is young too. Be very excited Eagles fans.

    BAUN VOYAGE 😏@zackbizzaun | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oNVxwYBR3h

  • 14.6

    Saquon Barkley was having trouble on the ground for most of the game. In his first 21 carries, he had just 73 yards. About 3.5 per carry. It was looking like a 2nd straight down game for the Eagles’ star back. Keeping in mind that is a down game by his standards, which is still pretty good for most RBs.

    But the magic of Barkley is how quickly a bad game can turn into a great 1. Because he finished with 146 yards on 26 carries. Meaning he had 73 yards on 5 carries to close out the game, with 2 of those carries finishing with a TD. That is 14.6 yards per carry on those final 5 touches. 5 important touches that helped turn a close game into a blowout.

    Barkley is a true game-changer, in the sense he can change the entire game at any moment. He was struggling, but all it took was 2 explosive runs to completely change the course of not just his night, but the entire game itself.

    Like this if you love Saquon Barkley.RT this if you love Saquon Barkley.Reply that you love Saquon Barkley.@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e4TKKo3rSN

  • 76.7%

    There will be one negative stat because the Eagles have a Jake Elliott problem. He went 2-4 tonight, along with a missed Extra Point. It makes him 14 for 19 on the season (76.7%). He is now 0 for 3 on the season from 50+. They left 7 points on the board because he couldn’t make what should be easy kicks.

    What makes that so concerning is how automatic he has from 50+ in the last few seasons. 7 of 8 last year. 5 for 6 in 2022. 3 for 3 in 2021. In fact he missed just 2 all of last year from any distance and matched that number tonight. Maybe now we know why Sirianni didn’t want to kick FGs against the Saints or Jags because based on what we have seen from Elliot so far, he is hard to trust.

    Jake Elliott has his lowest FG% since 2020 pic.twitter.com/aK4Af6u95O

     

  • 66

    Jalen Carter is a bonafide star. He did not get a sack last night, but honestly, who cares? What Carter is doing this year, and did last night, goes way beyond the box score. Just watch him for a drive, you will see him disrupting the offense nearly every down.

    What makes that even more impressive? He played every snap. The Eagles defense was on the field for 66 snaps, and he played all 66. He had played 90% of the snaps in most of the games over this winning streak, but vs the Commanders he just stayed out there all game. Yet he didn’t wane and was still making plays at the end of the game including blowing up multiple run plays. He is a huge reason why the Eagles got that stand from 2nd and 1 to a turnover on downs.

    It is something to monitor. We saw him lose steam at the end of last season. It was at around this same time. Not saying he will lose steam again, so far he has passed every test with flying colors. But he is playing a lot of snaps, and that many snaps could wear down any player. We have not seen it take a toll on him yet though, and conditioning was something he focused on after his rookie season. if he can keep this up while playing this many snaps, we will be talking about him as 1 of the best players in the league.

    Eagles DT Jalen Carter, who played all 66 defensive snaps against the Commanders, finished with 7 tackles. Disruptive on nearly every play.

  • 6

    Zack Baun might be the MVP of the team. What he has done for this defense can’t be undervalued, and kudos to Vic Fangio for seeing this in a guy who until now had been a rotational pass rusher/ special teamer. He came into the game with 40 Stops. He added 6 more. Including that huge stop on 4th down that you could argue was the play of the game.

    He also had a big pass breakup early, and 15 total tackles. Baun could genuinely be an All-Pro Linebacker this year. That is the level he is playing at. They went from having the worst LBs in 2023 to having one of the best ones this year. By the way, Nakobe Dean has been pretty great too. He added 10 tackles, and 5 stops of his own, plus a pass deflection. It sure is nice having LB be a strength of the team.

    Zack Baun is the 2nd highest graded coverage linebacker in the NFL.🟦91.1 coverage gradePlays like this show you why 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zC5qhEUZfd

