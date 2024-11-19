Jalen Hurts Greatest Contribution To Philly Comes Off The Field

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on after his team's 28-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts is back in the MVP race this year. After a win on the National Stage last Thursday, Hurts is up to 4th in the odds to win MVP this year. He has the Eagles at 8-2, 1st in the NFC East, and 2nd in the NFC. He is 33-9 since the start of the 2022 season. All of that said, his greatest contribution to Philadelphia might be what he has done off the field.

Jalen Hurts Goes On Good Morning America

Jalen Hurts took the National Stage in a different way Tuesday morning. The usually media-shy Jalen made a guest appearance on Good Morning America and talked about some of the work ‘The Jalen Hurts Foundation’ is doing in the city. If you missed it, you can still catch his appearance here.

"It was always in me to be impactful and a service in the community..."@eagles quarterback @JalenHurts talks about how foundation is supporting local schools in Philadelphia and why he's taking this season "one game at a time."

One of the things Hurts talked about is his initiative” TDs for A/C’s”. Hurts happened to catch on the news last year that a lot of Philly Schools were struggling due to high temperatures. The schools did not yet have a central air unit, and the temps in classrooms were getting bad enough that whole school days had to be canceled.

Even on days when they could hold classes, I think we all know how tough it is to focus when it is that hot. It is not an ideal learning environment. There are enough obstacles to kids getting a proper education already, being so hot that you can’t focus on the lesson does not need to be another one on top of it all.

Hurts came to the rescue. Back in April, he made a donation of $200k to get AC units built for 10 Philly schools. But he didn’t stop there. For every TD he has scored this season his foundation is donating another $5000 to the cause. He is already up to 23 this season, another $115k. So just think, every one of those Tush Push TDs, is $5000 going towards building AC Units in Philly schools.

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Now many people likely already knew about Hurts doing that. But his GMA appearance is a good chance to appreciate what Jalen Hurts does for this city, not just on the field, but off it.

Hurts is not from Philly. He grew up in Houston and then went to school in Alabama and Oklahoma. He did not choose to come here, Philly drafted him. And yet, Hurts has still made it a special focus to give back to this community and to give back to some of the most vulnerable people in our community, the kids.

Jalen Hurts is a great QB. There may be some people in the city who debate you on that, but I am going to say he is a great QB. What I don’t think you can argue though, is that Hurts is a great part of our community. His work off the field is making the lives of Philly students better every day.

