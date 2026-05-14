This Day in Sports History: May 14

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 14 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 14 included:

1886: In the 12th Kentucky Derby, Paul Duffy aboard Ben Ali won with a time of 2:36.50.

In the 12th Kentucky Derby, Paul Duffy aboard Ben Ali won with a time of 2:36.50. 1913: Washington Senators starting pitcher Walter Johnson had his streak of 56 scoreless innings broken in a game against the St. Louis Browns.

Washington Senators starting pitcher Walter Johnson had his streak of 56 scoreless innings broken in a game against the St. Louis Browns. 1919: Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, won the 44th Preakness Stakes, setting up the first-ever Triple Crown.

Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, won the 44th Preakness Stakes, setting up the first-ever Triple Crown. 1920: In another landmark moment for Johnson on this date, he won his 300th game as a starting pitcher, this time coming against the Detroit Tigers.

In another landmark moment for Johnson on this date, he won his 300th game as a starting pitcher, this time coming against the Detroit Tigers. 1938: On the eve of war, England defeated Germany 6-3 in a football match in front of 110,000 spectators in Berlin.

On the eve of war, England defeated Germany 6-3 in a football match in front of 110,000 spectators in Berlin. 1940 : Boston Red Sox Jimmie Foxx's home run went over the left field roof of Comiskey Park in Chicago.

: Boston Red Sox Jimmie Foxx's home run went over the left field roof of Comiskey Park in Chicago. 1961 : Stirling Moss won the Monaco Grand Prix.

: Stirling Moss won the Monaco Grand Prix. 1967: New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle hit his 500th career home run, helping spur the Yankees to victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle hit his 500th career home run, helping spur the Yankees to victory against the Baltimore Orioles. 1975 : Dynamo Kyiv of the Soviet Union won the 15th European Cup Winners' Cup over Ferencvár osi TC of Hungary 3-0.

: Dynamo Kyiv of the Soviet Union won the 15th European Cup Winners' Cup over Ferencvár osi TC of Hungary 3-0. 1977: The Montreal Canadiens narrowly survived an overtime game against the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That win sealed Montreal's sweep over Boston, marking the Canadiens' second straight Stanley Cup Finals victory.

The Montreal Canadiens narrowly survived an overtime game against the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That win sealed Montreal's sweep over Boston, marking the Canadiens' second straight Stanley Cup Finals victory. 1977 : Kansas City Royals Jim Colborn pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers, 6-0.

: Kansas City Royals Jim Colborn pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers, 6-0. 1981: Redeeming the Bruins' defeat four years earlier, the Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the NBA Finals for Boston's 12th title win.

Redeeming the Bruins' defeat four years earlier, the Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the NBA Finals for Boston's 12th title win. 1983 : Rosa Mota ran a female world record 20k time of 1:06:55.5.

: Rosa Mota ran a female world record 20k time of 1:06:55.5. 1986: MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson hit his 537th home run, officially pushing him past Mickey Mantle on the all-time home run list.

MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson hit his 537th home run, officially pushing him past Mickey Mantle on the all-time home run list. 1994: Manchester United smashed Chelsea 4-0 to win the FA Cup Final, led by two goals from Eric Cantona.

Manchester United smashed Chelsea 4-0 to win the FA Cup Final, led by two goals from Eric Cantona. 1995 : Kelly Robbins won her only major title by one stroke.

: Kelly Robbins won her only major title by one stroke. 1996: Legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson officially announced his retirement from the NBA. 1997: In a battle between two of Europe's most famous football clubs, FC Barcelona narrowly defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

In a battle between two of Europe's most famous football clubs, FC Barcelona narrowly defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. 2011: WBA super middleweight champion Andre Ward put his title on the line against Arthur Abraham. Despite a late flurry from Abraham, Ward survived to the final bell to win via a unanimous decision.

WBA super middleweight champion Andre Ward put his title on the line against Arthur Abraham. Despite a late flurry from Abraham, Ward survived to the final bell to win via a unanimous decision. 2016: Reigning heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum met challenger Stipe Miocic in the headlining event of UFC 198. Miocic knocked Werdum out in the first round, earning his first of many championship belts.

Reigning heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum met challenger Stipe Miocic in the headlining event of UFC 198. Miocic knocked Werdum out in the first round, earning his first of many championship belts. 2017: Kim Si-woo won the PGA Players Championship.

Three athletes who stood out on May 14 were Walter Johnson, Magic Johnson, and Andre Ward.