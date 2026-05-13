Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Two struggling Major League Soccer teams will meet when the Lions of Orlando City SC play host to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The match at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia appeared to have something going two-thirds of the way through last Saturday's match at New England. The Union couldn't hold on to a 1-0 advantage in the second half, losing 2-1 at the hands of the Revolution's underrated strikers, Luca Langoni and Carles Gil. It was only Philadelphia's second outright loss in six contests, but that statistic doesn't reflect a sorry spring in which Philly sits in last place.

Wednesday's only factor that could keep Philadelphia's money line in action is Orlando City's form, which looked every bit as bad as the Union's performances during the Lions' 2-0 loss to CF Montreal on Saturday. Orlando City SC opened as a slight sportsbook underdog for a tilt that's garnering optimistic goal-total lines.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

Philadelphia has dropped five of its last seven MLS road games.

Orlando scored 14 goals in four games before being shut out Saturday.

Betting totals have gone over in five of the last seven meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Japhet Sery Larsen is out with a shoulder injury.

Defender Philippe Ndinga is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Frankie Westfield is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a knee injury.

Winger Marco Pasalic is questionable with a thigh injury.

Defender Nolan Miller is questionable with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

The Union's injury problems are getting worse. The list of Philadelphia's wounds increased from five to six during the game in Boston, via defender Francis Westfield going down in the opening half. The report from Rotowire states that Westfield appears “unlikely to take part” in this week's matches against Orlando City and Columbus, potentially leaving manager Bradley Carnell with only a handful of top choices in the lineup.

Orlando City might make lineup changes just to produce a spark. The club is scoring goals, but last week's pair of 4-3 road victories in New England and Miami contrasted the Lions' shaky overall form that has led to four losses in the club's last five home games. The striker Martin Ojeda is threatening league leaders with seven tallies on the year thus far. His curse is that Orlando is as defensively weak as it's been since the back-line effort collapsed late in the summer of 2025.