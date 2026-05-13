Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

Kyle Schwarber brings a record-tying home run streak back to the plate on Wednesday night as the Phillies look to win their third in a row and secure a series win over the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. at Fenway Park, airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (20-22) continued its remarkable turnaround under interim manager Don Mattingly with a 2-1 victory over Boston in Tuesday's opener. The Phillies are now 11-3 since Mattingly took the helm, heavily fueled by elite starting pitching and power hitting from Kyle Schwarber. The slugger crushed a solo shot in the first inning on Tuesday to notch his major league-leading 17th home run of the season and tie a franchise record by homering in his fifth consecutive game. The offense needed little else, as Zack Wheeler tossed 7.1 innings of one-run ball on just 85 pitches.

Rookie right-hander Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.89 ERA) gets the start after receiving losses in four straight decisions. Last week in Oakland, the 23-year-old surrendered eight earned runs and three homers in just 3.2 innings.

Boston (17-24) struggled to generate timely hitting on Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving six men on base, and operating without Willson Contreras. The first baseman remains day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on his hand Sunday.

The Red Sox will counter Painter with veteran right-hander Sonny Gray (3-1, 3.54 ERA), who threw five scoreless innings against Detroit in his last outing to earn the win.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-173)

Red Sox -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Phillies +119

Red Sox -126

Total

Over 9 (+102)

Under 9 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on May 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies are 4-14 against the spread in road games.

The Red Sox are 6-14 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in five of the last seven Phillies games.

The total has gone under in four of the last five Red Sox matchups.

The Phillies have won eight of the last 12 matchups against the Red Sox in Boston.

The under has hit in three of the last four meetings between these teams.

Phillies vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Phillies

Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Kyle Backhus, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Red Sox

Willson Contreras, 1B — Day to day (hand).

Roman Anthony, LF — 10-day IL (wrist).

Triston Casas, 1B — 10-day IL (abdomen and knee).

Romy Gonzalez, 1B — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Danny Coulombe, RP — 15-day IL (neck).

Patrick Sandoval, SP — 60-day IL (biceps and elbow).

Garrett Crochet, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Kutter Crawford, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies are playing really good baseball right now, and Wednesday feels like another solid spot .... The Phillies are hitting .268 over the last week, one of the best marks in baseball, while Boston's bats have completely cooled off at .197 during that same stretch. The Red Sox also haven't hit right-handed pitching well this season and are just 7-13 at Fenway Park. This also feels like a good chance for Painter to finally grab his first win since March against a lineup that's struggling to string hits together consistently." — Drew Phelps, Sportsbook Wire

Best Bet: Over