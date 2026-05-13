PGA Championship: Odds, Preview, and Predictions

Jack Nicklaus has said that the PGA Championship has the strongest field of golf's four majors. The 2026 PGA Championship field will make Jack's opinion a popular one. The tournament is going to host the strongest competitive field of players that a divided golf community has seen since last summer, even with the inclusion of club professionals by the Professional Golfers Association of America. The squabbling between rival golf tours can't prevent the “real PGA” from pitting the best against the best when the event begins at 6:45 a.m. EST Thursday.

The PGA Championship is known for new and exotic courses, including remodeled tracks at clubs that hosted majors generations ago. Aronimink Golf Club of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, will be crowning its first major champion in 64 years on Sunday. The fact that Aronimink's reworked architecture is themed as a 1920s throwback puts every links star's scorecard on a razor's edge.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has to recalibrate his putting stroke for Aronimink's intricate Donald Ross greens. Brooks Koepka will go into the 108th PGA Championship expecting to play around every hazard, but an old course often demands that golfers hit right over them. Bryson DeChambeau and other long hitters will try to overpower the 7,394-yard setup. Their errant drives could result in lost balls or in impossible lies in thick, gnarled rough that will grow deeper with rain and sun during 2026's event.

Who is the best pick to win the Wanamaker Trophy on such an unfamiliar course? It may depend on the weather in the Philadelphia area, not only during the championship, but on the day before it begins.

Leading Odds to Win the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +850

Cameron Young +1300

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Brooks Koepka +3500

Note: The above data was collected on May 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Betting Trends

Brooks Koepka has won three of the last eight PGA Championships.

The event's previous three winners scored a combined 41 under par.

Scottie Scheffler has been runner-up in three straight tournaments.

Thursday Tee Times and 3-Balls Odds

Gary Woodland, Jason Day, and Sam Burns (7:23 a.m. EST)

Wednesday's forecast calls for wind and rain. Players will be glad to see the wind settle down during the tournament, but the effect of Wednesday's anticipated showers could linger on Thursday, allowing players to attack a softer course and make birdies. It's hard to predict a Thursday winner from a well-matched group of Gary Woodland, Jason Day, and Sam Burns, each handicapped at about 1.75-to-1 odds. We do know that the first round's victor could be going low.

Jason Day is the best bet of the group, for the strange reason that he doesn't hit the ball as far as his playing partners. Burns and Woodland are such long hitters that they'll be tempted to cut corners on Aronimink's relatively short layout. Day won't be at a disadvantage, however, because his measured driving is more likely to find the fairway. Damp greens will hold Day's approaches from any range.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m. EST)

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are nearly tied in Thursday's 3-Balls odds, with only the pair's group partner Jordan Spieth playing the underdog at cheaper than 2-to-1. It's hard to know why McIlroy isn't drawing favorite odds to win any group he plays in, being the hottest player on the planet at this moment.

Rahm could be expected to focus on defeating McIlroy in retaliation for the Masters winner's remarks about players on alternative professional tours. “If you don't want to play on the PGA Tour … that says something about you,” McIlroy told Brently Romine of Golf Channel.

Spieth is a bargain pick as the group's forgotten ace. The finesse specialist could have a field day with Aronimink's softer greens on Thursday morning, unless Wednesday's rain showers never fall, and the PGA triple-rolls its greens in homage to the USGA. Spieth has been adding to his average driving distance, although on Thursday, he can hit irons off many par-4 tees and still fire at the flagsticks.

Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m. EST)

It's a wonder there's no rush on Justin Thomas' underdog odds to beat Cameron Young. Young was underrated as a futures bet to win the Wanamaker Trophy until bettors corrected that by playing so many bets on the Sawgrass champion. In 3-Balls odds, they've overcorrected, giving Young too high 1-to-1 odds to beat a two-time winner. Thomas came alive at the Truist Championship last week.

Keegan Bradley's longer odds could be valuable as well. Bradley has shot solid scores for weeks coming into the PGA Championship, including a tournament score of 3 under par at the Masters Tournament.

Predictions and Picks

Few journeymen win the PGA Championship. Koepka's three titles in eight years fall into a narrative of stud golfers lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. It's unwise to survey the scores of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic looking to locate a Cinderella wager for this week, as if the game's fairest title could come down to some upstart's lucky Sunday. It's wiser to gamble on the big names.