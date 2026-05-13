ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

NFL Unveils Schedule For Full Slate Of International Games

Every year, the NFL dips its toes more and more into International Waters. It started a while ago with games in London. Now, in 2026, they have played games in…

Dylan MacKinnon
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: General view outside the stadium, as fans walk down Wembley way prior to the NFL match between New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 20, 2024 in London, England.
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Every year, the NFL dips its toes more and more into International Waters. It started a while ago with games in London. Now, in 2026, they have played games in Germany, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil, and will play games in France and Australia.

Growing the game overseas is clearly a big goal of the league. And while it is still a niche sport in most other countries, it is making strides. The game has more international fans than ever. And because of their international pathway, there are more players from other countries in the league than ever before. Players like Jordan Mailata, who became a Star LT despite never playing the sport before the Eagles drafted him.

2026 will feature their biggest International Slate yet. 9 games, in 7 different nations. Australia, Brazil, 3 games in England, Germany, France, Spain, and Mexico.

Here is the Full International Schedule For The League:

  • Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne, Australia
  • Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at London, England
  • Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, England
  • Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, England
  • Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints at Paris, France
  • Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons at Madrid, Spain
  • Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions at Munich, Germany
  • Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers at Mexico City, Mexico

It will be the first time the league plays in Australia or France. And while it has been played in Brazil before, it will be the first time they play in Rio. The past two Brazil games were played in São Paulo.

17 teams will play in another country, with 7 of the 9 games being played overseas. The Jaguars, as is tradition, will be playing multiple games in London, though at two different stadiums. They will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Eagles, then head to Wembley Stadium the following week to play the Texans.

The 9 games are the most the NFL has ever played in a single season outside the United States. Given the trend, they will likely top that in the coming years.

NFLNFL news
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hug after Philadelphia's 28-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NFLEagles Will Play Jaguars In London This YearDylan MacKinnon
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboysat AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
Eagles // NFLEagles Will Play In Dallas On Thanksgiving This YearDylan MacKinnon
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Referee Shawn Smith gives a thumbs-up prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
NFLNFL And NFLRA Reach Agreement, Avoid Use Of Replacement RefsDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect