NFL Unveils Schedule For Full Slate Of International Games

Every year, the NFL dips its toes more and more into International Waters. It started a while ago with games in London. Now, in 2026, they have played games in Germany, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil, and will play games in France and Australia.

Growing the game overseas is clearly a big goal of the league. And while it is still a niche sport in most other countries, it is making strides. The game has more international fans than ever. And because of their international pathway, there are more players from other countries in the league than ever before. Players like Jordan Mailata, who became a Star LT despite never playing the sport before the Eagles drafted him.

2026 will feature their biggest International Slate yet. 9 games, in 7 different nations. Australia, Brazil, 3 games in England, Germany, France, Spain, and Mexico.

Here is the Full International Schedule For The League:

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne, Australia

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at London, England

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, England

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, England

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints at Paris, France

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons at Madrid, Spain

Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions at Munich, Germany

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers at Mexico City, Mexico

It will be the first time the league plays in Australia or France. And while it has been played in Brazil before, it will be the first time they play in Rio. The past two Brazil games were played in São Paulo.

17 teams will play in another country, with 7 of the 9 games being played overseas. The Jaguars, as is tradition, will be playing multiple games in London, though at two different stadiums. They will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Eagles, then head to Wembley Stadium the following week to play the Texans.