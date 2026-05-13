Living Life with Heart Failure with Virtua Health’s Dr. Juan Ortega-Legaspi

In this month's Stay Well Health Chat, Andrew Salciunas sits down with Juan Ortega-Legaspi, MD, PhD, FACC, a board-certified heart failure specialist at Virtua Health, to discuss living life with heart failure. Dr. Ortega specializes in heart failure and heart transplantation, and he explains the condition in a way that is easy for patients and families to understand.

Heart failure can sound frightening, but Dr. Ortega explains that it does not always mean the heart is done, and it does not automatically mean someone will need a heart transplant. In the conversation, he describes the heart as a pump and explains that heart failure can happen when that pump becomes inefficient. He also breaks down common symptoms, including shortness of breath, swollen ankles, bloating, or feeling unusually winded during daily activity.

Andrew and Dr. Ortega also discuss ejection fraction, the difference between types of heart failure, how medications can help, and why many patients can live with heart failure for a long time with the right care plan. Dr. Ortega shares that heart failure treatment often includes long-term medications, and in some cases devices, that may help improve survival, reduce hospitalization, and improve quality of life.

The conversation also focuses on prevention and daily life. Dr. Ortega explains why regular checkups, blood pressure and cholesterol management, healthy eating, and physical activity can help protect heart health. His advice on exercise is simple and practical: choose an activity you enjoy, because consistency is what makes it sustainable.

Some of the topics discussed:

What is heart failure? Are there different types? What is ejection fraction? What are the symptoms that I should watch for if I suspect me or a loved one may be experiencing heart failure? Can medications help? Are there certain ones that are prescribed for this? Can I be active with heart failure? Are there exercises that can make my heart stronger and reverse it? Do you have any words of wisdom about maintaining your heart function?