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Eagles Will Play Jaguars In London This Year

The NFL’s International Slate of games this year is out. It was widely rumored that the Eagles would play overseas at some point this season, but now we have confirmation….

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hug after Philadelphia's 28-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL's International Slate of games this year is out. It was widely rumored that the Eagles would play overseas at some point this season, but now we have confirmation. The Eagles will head to London in week 5, where they will take on the unofficial team of the UK, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles last played an International Game in 2024, when they "Hosted" the Green Bay Packers in the first-ever NFL Game in Brazil. This time, they get to be the away team, with the Jaguars giving up one of their home games. The last time the Eagles played in London was in 2018, when they beat the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium.

The game kicks off at 9:30 am ET and will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium arena. It will be aired on the NFL Network.

The Eagles have won the last 5 meetings between them and the Jaguars. In their most recent outing, they beat the Jags 28-23 in a game now famous for Saquon Barkley's reverse hurdle. That game came down to a red-zone stand where Nakobe Dean picked Trevor Lawrence off.

This 5-game streak includes the last time they met in London, and started back in 2010.

This is the date on the Eagles Scheduled so far. Previously, we learned that they will play in Dallas on Thanksgiving. The full schedule will drop on Thursday at 8 pm, but we will likely get more leaks before then.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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