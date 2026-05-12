This Day in Sports History: May 12

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 12 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 12 included:

1910: Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Charles "Chief" Bender pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Naps, 4-0.

Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Charles "Chief" Bender pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Naps, 4-0. 1913 : English runner Harry Green ran a world record marathon time of 2:38:16.2 in the Polytechnic Marathon.

: English runner Harry Green ran a world record marathon time of 2:38:16.2 in the Polytechnic Marathon. 1917 : In the 43rd Kentucky Derby, Charles Borel on Omar Khayyam won in 2:04.6.

: In the 43rd Kentucky Derby, Charles Borel on Omar Khayyam won in 2:04.6. 1919: The New York Yankees played the Washington Senators to a second straight tie, with the game ending 4-4 after 15 innings of play.

The New York Yankees played the Washington Senators to a second straight tie, with the game ending 4-4 after 15 innings of play. 1934 : In the 59th Preakness, Robert Jones aboard High Quest won in 1:58.2.

: In the 59th Preakness, Robert Jones aboard High Quest won in 1:58.2. 1955: Sam Jones became the first African American pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the MLB, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sam Jones became the first African American pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the MLB, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1956: Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine threw his second career no-hitter, beating the New York Giants 3-0.

Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine threw his second career no-hitter, beating the New York Giants 3-0. 1966: The St. Louis Cardinals played their first game in Busch Stadium, edging out the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

The St. Louis Cardinals played their first game in Busch Stadium, edging out the Atlanta Braves 4-3. 1970: Legendary shortstop Ernie Banks hit his 500th career home run, joining a club with only 27 other members in MLB history.

Legendary shortstop Ernie Banks hit his 500th career home run, joining a club with only 27 other members in MLB history. 1972: The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in a 22-inning game.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in a 22-inning game. 1974: The Boston Celtics won their 12th NBA championship with a 102-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. John Havlicek was named the Finals MVP.

The Boston Celtics won their 12th NBA championship with a 102-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. John Havlicek was named the Finals MVP. 1985: For the first time, the New York Knicks were awarded the first overall pick by winning the first-ever NBA Draft Lottery. They used it to select Patrick Ewing, a future Hall of Famer.

For the first time, the New York Knicks were awarded the first overall pick by winning the first-ever NBA Draft Lottery. They used it to select Patrick Ewing, a future Hall of Famer. 1998: The New York Yankees fell to an early 8-0 deficit against the Chicago White Sox but ended up completing one of the biggest comebacks in MLB history, winning the game 9-8.

The New York Yankees fell to an early 8-0 deficit against the Chicago White Sox but ended up completing one of the biggest comebacks in MLB history, winning the game 9-8. 2009: Pablo Sandoval hit a walk-off 2-run home run for the Giants to beat Washington.

Pablo Sandoval hit a walk-off 2-run home run for the Giants to beat Washington. 2018: UFC 224 featured one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, Amanda Nunes, defending her belt for the third time against challenger Raquel Pennington. Nunes dominated the main event, destroying Pennington before the fight was mercifully ended in the fifth round, with Nunes winning by technical knockout.

UFC 224 featured one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, Amanda Nunes, defending her belt for the third time against challenger Raquel Pennington. Nunes dominated the main event, destroying Pennington before the fight was mercifully ended in the fifth round, with Nunes winning by technical knockout. 2019: The Eastern Conference semifinals featured a Game 7 showdown between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers. In the final seconds, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hit a fadeaway three-pointer that dribbled on the rim and eventually fell as the buzzer sounded, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

The Eastern Conference semifinals featured a Game 7 showdown between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers. In the final seconds, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hit a fadeaway three-pointer that dribbled on the rim and eventually fell as the buzzer sounded, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history. 2019: Manchester City dismantled Brighton 4-1 to claim the club's second straight Premier League title. Manchester City ended the season one point ahead of the second-place team, Liverpool.

Three athletes who stood out on May 12 were Ernie Banks, Patrick Ewing, and Kawhi Leonard.