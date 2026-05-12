Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total
Kyle Schwarber brings a four-game home run streak to Fenway Park on Tuesday night as the Phillies open a three-game series against the Red Sox. First pitch is 6:45 p.m….
Kyle Schwarber brings a four-game home run streak to Fenway Park on Tuesday night as the Phillies open a three-game series against the Red Sox. First pitch is 6:45 p.m. EST, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia (19-22) has seemingly turned its season around after a disastrous 9-19 start, boasting a 10-3 record since April 28. Schwarber launched two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Colorado, giving him five homers in his last four games to tie for the MLB lead (16). The slugger owns a .319 career average with nine home runs in 26 games at Fenway.
Veteran right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-0, 3.12 ERA) will take the mound, boasting a 0.98 WHIP through three starts this season and a 2.81 ERA in four career starts against Boston.
Boston (17-23) has failed to score more than one run in six home games this season, including a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The injury-ravaged Red Sox took another lump when first baseman Willson Contreras (team-high eight home runs) left Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. He is listed as day-to-day.
The Red Sox will deploy an opener on Tuesday ahead of Brayan Bello (2-4, 7.44 ERA). The right-hander bounced back from a brutal start by allowing just one run over seven innings against Detroit last Tuesday.
Spread
- Phillies -1.5 (+120)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-127)
Moneyline
- Phillies -135
- Red Sox +127
Total
- Over 8.5 (-103)
- Under 8.5 (-115)
Note: The above data was collected on May 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Phillies are 4-13 against the spread on the road.
- The Red Sox are 5-14 against the spread when playing at home.
- The total has gone over in five of the Phillies' last six games.
- The total has gone under in four of the last six Red Sox home games.
- The Phillies are 6-2 in their last eight times they've played as favorites.
- The over has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams in Boston.
Phillies vs Red Sox Injury Reports
Phillies
- Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).
- Kyle Backhus, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
- Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).
Red Sox
- Willson Contreras, 1B — Day to day (hand).
- Roman Anthony, LF — 10-day IL (wrist).
- Triston Casas, 1B — 10-day IL (abdomen and knee).
- Romy Gonzalez, 1B — 60-day IL (shoulder).
- Danny Coulombe, RP — 15-day IL (neck).
- Patrick Sandoval, SP — 60-day IL (biceps and elbow).
- Garrett Crochet, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
- Kutter Crawford, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
Phillies vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks
"The Phillies went through a bizarre ten-game losing streak earlier in the season... but that's behind them now, and it seems only a matter of time before the Phillies even their record. The Phillies won all of their May series against the Marlins, Athletics, and Rockies. To top it all off, it appears that Zack Wheeler is returning to his best form, having made two quality starts in his two previous outings. Our prediction for Red Sox vs Phillies is: Phillies." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader
Best Bet: Phillies
Schwarber thrives at Fenway Park, and the Phillies hold a massive starting pitching advantage. Wheeler has been incredibly sharp since returning to the mound. Boston will deploy an opener ahead of Bello, who carries a bloated 7.44 ERA and a .338 opponent batting average. With Boston's top offensive power threat, Contreras, dealing with a hand injury, expect the Phillies to continue their turnaround with a victory on the road.