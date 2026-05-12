ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

Kyle Schwarber brings a four-game home run streak to Fenway Park on Tuesday night as the Phillies open a three-game series against the Red Sox. First pitch is 6:45 p.m….

Laura Bernheim
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 10: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber brings a four-game home run streak to Fenway Park on Tuesday night as the Phillies open a three-game series against the Red Sox. First pitch is 6:45 p.m. EST, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (19-22) has seemingly turned its season around after a disastrous 9-19 start, boasting a 10-3 record since April 28. Schwarber launched two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Colorado, giving him five homers in his last four games to tie for the MLB lead (16). The slugger owns a .319 career average with nine home runs in 26 games at Fenway.

Veteran right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-0, 3.12 ERA) will take the mound, boasting a 0.98 WHIP through three starts this season and a 2.81 ERA in four career starts against Boston.

Boston (17-23) has failed to score more than one run in six home games this season, including a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. The injury-ravaged Red Sox took another lump when first baseman Willson Contreras (team-high eight home runs) left Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. He is listed as day-to-day.

The Red Sox will deploy an opener on Tuesday ahead of Brayan Bello (2-4, 7.44 ERA). The right-hander bounced back from a brutal start by allowing just one run over seven innings against Detroit last Tuesday.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+120)
  • Red Sox +1.5 (-127)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -135
  • Red Sox +127

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-103)
  • Under 8.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on May 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 4-13 against the spread on the road.
  • The Red Sox are 5-14 against the spread when playing at home.
  • The total has gone over in five of the Phillies' last six games.
  • The total has gone under in four of the last six Red Sox home games.
  • The Phillies are 6-2 in their last eight times they've played as favorites.
  • The over has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams in Boston.

Phillies vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Phillies

  • Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).
  • Kyle Backhus, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Red Sox

  • Willson Contreras, 1B — Day to day (hand).
  • Roman Anthony, LF — 10-day IL (wrist).
  • Triston Casas, 1B — 10-day IL (abdomen and knee).
  • Romy Gonzalez, 1B — 60-day IL (shoulder).
  • Danny Coulombe, RP — 15-day IL (neck).
  • Patrick Sandoval, SP — 60-day IL (biceps and elbow).
  • Garrett Crochet, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Kutter Crawford, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Phillies vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"The Phillies went through a bizarre ten-game losing streak earlier in the season... but that's behind them now, and it seems only a matter of time before the Phillies even their record. The Phillies won all of their May series against the Marlins, Athletics, and Rockies. To top it all off, it appears that Zack Wheeler is returning to his best form, having made two quality starts in his two previous outings. Our prediction for Red Sox vs Phillies is: Phillies." — Carlos Zabala, SportyTrader

Best Bet: Phillies

Schwarber thrives at Fenway Park, and the Phillies hold a massive starting pitching advantage. Wheeler has been incredibly sharp since returning to the mound. Boston will deploy an opener ahead of Bello, who carries a bloated 7.44 ERA and a .338 opponent batting average. With Boston's top offensive power threat, Contreras, dealing with a hand injury, expect the Phillies to continue their turnaround with a victory on the road.

boston red soxPhiladelphia Phillies
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
Don Mattingly with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies
MLBHow Legendary 1st Baseman Don Mattingly Impacts Bryce HarperColin Newby
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 07: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single in the seventh inning during a game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
MLBColorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 06: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores a run in the eighth inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
MLBAthletics vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect