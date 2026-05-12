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Owen Tippett Reveals He Dealt With Internal Bleeding

Hockey players are known for their toughness. So when an injury keeps someone like Owen Tippett out for an entire playoff series, you know it is for something serious. But…

Dylan MacKinnon
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 05: Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck in the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 05, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hockey players are known for their toughness. So when an injury keeps someone like Owen Tippett out for an entire playoff series, you know it is for something serious. But during the Flyers' exit interviews, we learned just how serious an injury he had. The Flyers winger suffered from internal bleeding caused by an injury he sustained in the prior Penguins series.

"I was unable to return for the second round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the first round series vs. Pittsburgh," Tippett said in a statement from the Flyers.

Hockey players often play through a ton. I am sure over the next month, we will hear about hockey players playing through injuries that required some type of surgery. But this is something different.

Internal Bleeding is not something you can just grit through and get on the ice. The very fact that he was working out to try and play is impressive. But he was never medically cleared to play.

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers' medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing."

Tippet had 2 points in the series vs the Penguins over 6 games. But he and Noah Cartes both missed the Cane series with different injuries. The short-handed Flyers looked overmatched by a Canes team that looks poised to win it all. They lost in just 4 games. But a grateful Flyers fanbase still gave them a standing ovation after game 4.

Philadelphia Flyers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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