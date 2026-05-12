Owen Tippett Reveals He Dealt With Internal Bleeding

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 05: Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck in the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 05, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hockey players are known for their toughness. So when an injury keeps someone like Owen Tippett out for an entire playoff series, you know it is for something serious. But during the Flyers' exit interviews, we learned just how serious an injury he had. The Flyers winger suffered from internal bleeding caused by an injury he sustained in the prior Penguins series.

"I was unable to return for the second round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the first round series vs. Pittsburgh," Tippett said in a statement from the Flyers.

Hockey players often play through a ton. I am sure over the next month, we will hear about hockey players playing through injuries that required some type of surgery. But this is something different.

Internal Bleeding is not something you can just grit through and get on the ice. The very fact that he was working out to try and play is impressive. But he was never medically cleared to play.

"Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers' medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing."