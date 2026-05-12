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Report: 76ers Move on From President Daryl Morey

The Philadelphia 76ers will move on from Daryl Morey. Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Josh Harris and David Blitzer met with Morey, the President of Basketball Operations since 2020,…

Colin Newby
Daryl Morey
Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers will move on from Daryl Morey. Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Josh Harris and David Blitzer met with Morey, the President of Basketball Operations since 2020, and decided to part ways.

News of the decision came down two days after the Sixers lost to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Morey began as Sixers president in 2020 after the organization dealt with the fallout from the Bryan Colangelo scandal. He previously spent 13 seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2007-08 through 2019-20, where he worked closely with former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie.

Charania also reported that advisor Bob Myers will influence the search to find the replacement for Daryl Morey as 76ers President of Basketball Operations. Myers won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, and Harris has entrusted him with advisory duties in multiple professional sports organizations.

Developing story: More details to come.

NBAPhiladelphia 76ers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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