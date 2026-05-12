Why Aronimink Golf Club Went 64 Years Between Major PGA Events

This year's new PGA Championship field will tackle an old challenge on May 14. Aronimink Golf Club of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, will be hosting the Professional Golfers' Association of America's 108th edition of the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler will be defending his Quail Hollow title from 2025.

The old layout's difficulty is a litmus test for the modern PGA Tour pro. If players like Cameron Smith can overwhelm the Donald Ross-designed course with towering drives, then the track won't play as it was originally intended to. But if the PGA organization makes the challenge grueling for players, there could be as many sky-high scores as there were in 1962.

That year was the last time Aronimink hosted the PGA Championship, won by Gary Player with a score of 2-under 278. In fact, 1962 is the most recent date of any major golf tournament at Aronimink.

The course is still rated among the five hardest golf courses to play in America. Why did it take such a long time to host again?

Donald Ross Drafted a Doozy

Aronimink opened for play in 1928 after Ross built what he considered his masterpiece.

“I built it better than I knew,” said a glowing Ross in 1948.

You could count technology among the culprits behind the golf club's 64-year drought in hosting golf's major championships. Because of the reverence for Ross' genius, no other architect has been invited to revamp the layout since it was constructed.

As a result, the improved gear of long hitters in the 1980s and the astronomical driving distances of players such as Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in the 1990s chaned the thought process. It made Aronimink too vulnerable to modern golfers to host major championships without leaving the course committee in the peril of embarrassment.

A restoration project in 2003 added length to each hole to bring Ross' hazards back into play, demanding the accurate approach shots with long irons that are so characteristic of his style.

Modern Majors Require Tougher Setup

Following the 2003 restoration project, Aronimink Golf Club still appeared to play too easily in several PGA events held over the next 15 years. Keegan Bradley, for example, won the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink, shooting a final round 6-under 64 to finish at 20-under 260.

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Kim Sei-young of the LPGA, in which long-iron shots are still prevalent, prevailed in the 2023 Women's PGA Championship with a score of 266, or 14 under par.

Will those who run the PGA Championship quicken the greens for every future major, or trust that Aronimink has teeth in a classic setup? One factor is that inexperienced club professionals who play in the field don't want to be subject to shooting scores like 86 or 92.

The Augusta National of the Northeast

Aronimink's elevation changes will test 2026's PGA Championship field, even if the field's average driving distance proves too overwhelming for par to be the standard.

In a sense, the course is the Augusta National of the Northeast, due to many critical shots going uphill, downhill, or around a dogleg. No. 10 at Aronimink is a par 4 that plays at least 455 yards in the PGA Championship, also reminiscent of Augusta with its second shot over left-front water. The No. 1 hole goes way downhill, then uphill again.

An Elephant in the Room

There's another grim reason why Aronimink didn't host a major tournament for 64 years. The club was prejudiced toward African Americans. Aronimink Golf Club was a candidate to host the 1993 PGA Championship, but withdrew its own bid under pressure when it came to light that no Black members belonged to the club or had been invited to join as of 23 years ago.

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It's ironic for a club that employed John M. Shippen Jr., the first Black United States Golf Association (USGA) competitor, as a teacher.