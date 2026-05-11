The 2025-26 Flyers: Chronicled by 97.5 The Fanatic

A disappointed crowd left Xfinity Mobile Arena after the Philadelphia Flyers were eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The loss on home ice, however, didn’t define the mood in the way it would’ve in most playoff exits in the most notoriously intense sports city in the world.

The Flyers captivated the city of Philadelphia during a memorable spring that reminded fans what it felt like to believe in the Orange & Black. The unlikely synergy of an underdog storyline with longshot odds, a fierce rivalry fueled by a hated villain, a promising group of young players, and the hope for future success excited Flyers fans desperate to rediscover playoff hockey.

97.5 The Fanatic hosted Danny Briere, Rick Tocchet, and a long list of Flyers guests who joined the station to chronicle the sudden hysteria that defined a memorable season.

Losing Streak Crushes Hopes by Olympic Break

January 8- February 25

While Team USA stood ready to receive the gold medals on February 22, the 97.5 The Fanatic staff group chat joked about the likelihood of the Flyers matching the Americans' level of intensity on the highest stage. The frustration had grown from years of missing the exciting heights of the sport of hockey that the whole world watched during the Winter Olympics.

The Flyers had just limped through 12 losses in their last 15 games leading into the NHL's break from February 6-25. A sixth straight season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs looked inevitable on that cold February morning.

However, Rick Tocchet simplified his system for a young Flyers team that had hit its roughest stretch of the season. He later told Kincade & Salciunas on 97.5 The Fanatic mornings about the adjustments.

“I think when we changed a few things system-wise, the guys really bought in, and just the belief in the room. I know it was a horrible January. I didn’t see a deflated group. I saw a ... group that wasn’t happy (with) the way we were playing, but they had a lot of belief we could turn things around.” -Rick Tocchet on Kincade & Salciunas

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Hesitant To Believe in Longshot Playoff Odds

March 6- March 29

Despite the positive attitude in the dressing room, Danny Briere decided the Flyers would subtract from the NHL roster for the sixth consecutive year at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

The Flyers played their worst game of the season three days later in a 6-2 loss against the New York Rangers, who finished last in the Eastern Conference.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Fans exited Xfinity Mobile Arena into the cold March air. They looked across the street to the ballpark dreaming of spring weather and a playoff contending team with no thought that the Flyers would somehow become the city’s biggest draw of the upcoming spring.

Tocchet told Jon Marks and Sean Brace that the brutal night against the Rangers was the season’s turning point.

“That was like a low point for us at home there. It wasn’t a pretty sight after the game, but that next day, that practice, I told the coach that was one of our best practices. Nobody was happy we lost, but they gave everything they had at that practice knowing that we have to get better. That was a turning point for us.” -Rick Tocchet on Middays With Marks

The Flyers flew to the West Coast one week later to collect six points on an impressive three-game road trip from March 18-21. They played a solid stretch back in Philadelphia leading up to a home victory against the Dallas Stars on March 29.

The home crowd brought better energy with a sliver of playoff hope in the back of their minds. Full belief in the Flyers wasn’t there yet, but Philadelphia’s passion spilled out with a chant the sports complex is more familiar with.

"Dallas Sucks! Dallas Sucks!"

Porter Martone Fuels Growing Optimism

March 31-April 4

The playoff odds might’ve grown beyond 3.8%, but the challenge still looked daunting.

Even if the Flyers weren’t going to make the playoffs, fans had an additional source of excitement. The Michigan State Spartans fell short of their Frozen Four hopes. What did that have to do with Philadelphia?

Porter Martone stepped into the NHL three days later. Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico fed the swirling excitement for the sixth-overall pick with a special appearance from Brian Boucher.

“He’s a big kid, unafraid to go to the net, the middle of the ice. (He) doesn’t score a ton from distance. A lot of his goals are around the net. He’s got really good hands, at least at the college level. I think the big question mark I have is his skating. Will his skating be NHL speed? I know that’s something he focused on a lot at Michigan State this year.” -Brian Boucher on Unfiltered

Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Tyson Foerster suddenly followed behind Martone to provide reinforcements to a lineup peaking at the right time. While almost nobody expected him to return from an injury in 2025-26, Foerster had confidently told Ricky Bo otherwise at the Flyers Charities Carnival on February 1.

“For sure next year, maybe even this year. We’ll see.” -Tyson Foerster on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Flyers Charities Carnival Special

The Easter Sunday Miracle

April 5

Porter Martone hit the ground running. He fired nine shots on goal and recorded his first NHL point in just his second game. However, Flyers fans still weren’t prepared for a 19-year-old to ignite Xfinity Mobile Arena on Easter Sunday.

The Eastern Conference playoff race was shaping up. The odds somehow seemed realistic ahead of a holiday matinee against the Boston Bruins. The Flyers battled an opponent also in the thick of the race to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

The Flyers pushed the pace in overtime, drawing an opportunity for their struggling power play with adjusted personnel.

Martone gathered a loose puck in front of the Boston goal. He sent a rebound to the back of the net. The Philadelphia crowd exploded with the passion of distant memories from the Eric Lindros era or the 2010 Stanley Cup run. The Flyers had just recaptured a playoff spot.

Philadelphia finally started to believe after an the Easter Sunday miracle off the stick of a 19-year-old in his fourth NHL game.

Bill Colarulo hit the goal horn sound drop enough times to suddenly become a muse for Flyers fans tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic to rediscover excitement for a franchise that desperately needed it. He asked Martone about the stunningly quick transition from the NCAA to the NHL.

“You’re playing with the best players in the world. You’re playing in the best league in the world. It is an adjustment for sure, but I felt like I kind of came in prepared... You’re playing in the league that you dreamed of playing in since you were a little kid. It’s pretty surreal.” -Porter Martone on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The sixth-overall pick confidently skated with Christian Dvorak and Travis Konecny while the Flyers continued their hot streak. He scored four goals and added six assists in nine regular-season games in the heart of a playoff race.

Briere joined Unfiltered to praise his top prospect and one of the crown jewels of the rebuild.

“We knew we had a good player. We knew for the future that Porter is going to be a big piece of what we’re building, but for him to come in like that down the stretch in high intensity games – do or die games – and handle it the way he did with the poise of a 10-year veteran is what has been really, really impressive.” -Danny Briere on Unfiltered

A Playoff Berth on Home Ice

April 13

The Flyers just kept winning, and eight days later, they returned to the ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena with a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2020.

Boucher made an early phone call on the morning of April 13 to encourage Flyers fans to ignite the orange.

He had no idea what kind of poetic symmetry was about to unfold.

“Go back to 2010 and how that building was just electric… Show up in orange. Support the guys. I can tell you that it makes a difference for the players. You show up like that and bring that energy and that building gets rocking, it feels like another player’s on the ice. Fans, do your part.” -Brian Boucher on Kincade & Salciunas

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Flyers secured an all important point by advancing past regulation, but the second point was still on the line entering a shootout.

After a few misfires at both ends, Foerster scored in front of the opponent’s bench to heighten the anticipation. Dan Vladar recaptured Boucher’s magic from the regular season finale that kickstarted the iconic 2010 playoff run.

The first-year Flyers goaltender made the final stop, and his teammates rushed the ice. The drought was over, and playoff hockey would return to South Philadelphia for the first time since 2018.

“Our players kind of surprised everybody, myself included. They played even better than we expected. The message to them — They’re athletes. They’re competitors. They want to win every night. We all are in the organization — We believe in them, and we expect them to fight for a playoff spot when the season started because we wanted them to have that goal and that mindset going on the ice every night.” -Danny Briere on Unfiltered

The Perfect Villain: The Pittsburgh Penguins

April 18-29

The miracle playoff chase helped the dormant fan base rediscover its love for the Flyers and for the sport of hockey. However, the fortuitous opening round matchup helped them rediscover the fuel source that’s made Philadelphia the most notoriously hostile crowd for an opponent in any sport.

Sidney Crosby and the hated Pittsburgh Penguins somehow returned for another playoff series in Philadelphia in one of the NHL’s fiercest rivalries. The general manager spoke from experience.

“All logic (goes) out the window playing Pittsburgh. There’s nothing like it. The emotions get real. It’s going to be interesting. We could’ve played any other team. There’s no teams that probably hate each other as much as those two teams. The tough part is Sidney Crosby revels in it. He lives for this stuff, so we’ll have to try to control our emotions as much as possible, but I know it’s going to get dicey and I know it’s going to get wild at times.” -Danny Briere on Unfiltered

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Flyers stunned the Penguins with two victories in Pittsburgh before the series traveled east on the Pennsylvania turnpike. Immediately after the puck dropped in Game 3, the city of Philadelphia poured out every bit of the passion they’d built up during a decade (plus) of mediocrity.

“Fuck you, Pittsburgh! Fuck you, Pittsburgh! Fuck you, Pittsburgh!”

The more traditional “Crosby sucks!” circulated through the arena more commonly. Travis Konecny stirred the pot to create the type of chaos that characterized the rivalry in a past era. His intensity sparked a scrum that eventually sent all 10 skaters on the ice to the sin bin.

Trevor Zegras lit the lamp on the power play and darted toward the penalty box for a hilarious celebration. The Flyers gained total command with a 3-0 series lead. Although the Penguins won the next two games, the Flyers returned to home ice for Game 6.

A scoreless regulation period meant the crowd was about to experience the tensest action in sports: overtime in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The play drifted from end to end. The crowd anxiously sat on the edge of their seats every time the Flyers attempted a shot. They nervously held their breaths every single time Pittsburgh even gained possession.

Cam York flipped a puck from the point through traffic late in the first overtime period. When the shot found its way to the back of the net, the home crowd spontaneously erupted with the euphoria that’s shaped the city of Philadelphia’s relationship with the Flyers through their most iconic moments in franchise history.

The Flyers had clinched a playoff series at home for the first time since defeating Crosby and the Penguins 14 years earlier. York tossed his stick into the crowd during a celebration that’ll linger in the memories of fans through generations.

Heartbreak & Hope for the Future

May 2-9

The Flyers finally met their match in the second round of the 2026 playoffs. A team running on fumes simply wasn’t ready to contend for the Stanley Cup. The Carolina Hurricanes convincingly swept the Flyers.

“I still think that we’re in the building phase. The rebuilding – whatever you want to call it – there’s still a lot of young guys that are not even with the team yet that are developing. They’re going to help us down the road. It’s really exciting what’s going on because (of) these young guys.” -Danny Briere on Unfiltered

After Dan Vladar allowed the overtime winner, Flyers fans naturally felt the disappointment of an unforgettable run coming to an end. However, the feeling of defeat at the hands of a superior opponent quickly shifted back to the recognition of a successful season and the hope of even greater goals down the road. The same crowd with the infamous national reputation for bad behavior supported a team that pushed itself to the limit.

“Let’s Go Flyers! Let’s Go Flyers! Let’s Go Flyers!”

A promising young group of Flyers recaptured the hearts of a fan base that had forgotten what it felt like to truly believe in the Orange & Black.