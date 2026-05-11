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Eagles Will Play In Dallas On Thanksgiving This Year

Thanksgiving Football in Dallas is a long-standing NFL tradition. This year, that tradition will include the Eagles. The official NFL Schedule release is not until Thursday Night. But as per…

Dylan MacKinnon
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboysat AT&amp;T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving Football in Dallas is a long-standing NFL tradition. This year, that tradition will include the Eagles. The official NFL Schedule release is not until Thursday Night. But as per usual, bits and pieces get released all week, leading up to the full thing. And the first leak we got for the Eagles has them heading to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day to play the Cowboys.

This will be the 3rd time the Eagles and Cowboys faced off on Thanksgiving Day. The Eagles won each of the previous two matchups.

The last time came in 2014, with the Eagles winning 33-10 behind Mark Sanchez. More famously, they beat the Cowboys in 1989, a game that came to be known as the Bounty Bowl. Eagles Head Coach Buddy Ryan was accused of placing a $200 bounty on Cowboys Kicker Luis Zendejas, whom the Eagles cut earlier that season.

The Eagles are 6-1 overall on Thanksgiving Day. Though that loss came the last time they played on the Holiday. In 2015, the Lions beat them down 45-14. But before that, they were undefeated over 6 games, and won the previous 4 Thanksgiving games in blowout fashion.

The game should have big implications on the NFC East Race. The Cowboys have not been competitive in the NFC East the past two years. But many think they may bounce back this season.

The Eagles became the first team to win back-to-back NFC East Titles in over 20 years this past season. They will seek to make it 3 in a row this year. And this Thanksgiving game could play a big part in who takes home the NFC East crown.

Dallas CowboysNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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