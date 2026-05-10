Sixers Crushed in Game 4 As Knicks Finish Sweep

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round.

The blowout victory clinched a sweep for the Knicks, as the Sixers have officially been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks Sweep Sixers in Game 4 Blowout

After the underdog Sixers kept Games 2 and 3 close, the Knicks finished the sweep emphatically with a dominant performance that was never in doubt from the opening tipoff.

The visiting Knicks fired from beyond the arc with historic success early. Deuce McBride stunningly found his rhythm with long-range threes to catapult the Knicks to an early 17-6 advantage by the first tv timeout. His teammates quickly joined him in the stunning proficiency.

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Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led a barrage of 11 three-point field goals to tie an NBA Playoff record for most in a quarter. The Knicks led 43-24 after the opening frame with very little doubt left inside Xfinity Mobile Arena about the outcome.

The red hot shooting didn’t end there. Landry Shamet joined the party from the outside to ignite a crowd dominated by screaming New York fans anxious for the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks stretched their lead to 24 at halftime with an 81-point outburst.

The Sixers collectively left their fans with very little encouragement. However, Joel Embiid never planned on rolling over. The embattled big man shot 8-of-8 from the field in three quarters of action. He grabbed five rebounds and finished with 24 points in 28 minutes. The possession that best represented Game 4 occurred in the second quarter. Embiid aggressively attacked the perimeter to contest a wide-open three by Jose Alvarado. He got a hand on the shot, but Mikal Bridges grabbed an offensive board immediately. He dished to McBride for another uncontested three.

McBride led the Knicks with 25 points, and Brunson added 22. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 and added 10 assists.

2025-26 76ers Eliminated

The Sixers stared in the face of elimination during their first round series against the Boston Celtics. When it looked like all hope was lost, they erased a 3-1 deficit and triumphantly defeated the Celtics in Game 7 at TD Garden.

However, just as quickly as Philadelphia began to rethink their entire perception of the Joel Embiid era, the Knicks blew the doors off the battered 76ers in a disappointing second round series.

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The red hot Knicks cruised to a dominant Game 1 victory and followed with another victory at Madison Square Garden in Game 2. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges then claimed their old stomping grounds Xfinity Mobile Arena more convincingly than the home team.

Embiid’s gutsy effort against the Celtics commanded tremendous respect, but his limitations in the Knicks series also reminded everyone of the vulnerabilities attached to a star player with such a lengthy injury history.

The Sixers now enter the NBA offseason with uncertainty surrounding Embiid, Nick Nurse, and Daryl Morey.