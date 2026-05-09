This Day in Sports History: May 9

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 9 included:

1889: Thomas Kiley won the Kentucky Derby riding Spokane with a time of 2:34:5.

Thomas Kiley won the Kentucky Derby riding Spokane with a time of 2:34:5. 1901 : Cleveland's Earl Moore pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox for nine innings, but lost in the 10th inning 4-2.

: Cleveland's Earl Moore pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox for nine innings, but lost in the 10th inning 4-2. 1914: John McCabe won the Kentucky Derby aboard Old Rosebud in 2:03:4.

John McCabe won the Kentucky Derby aboard Old Rosebud in 2:03:4. 1927: Whitey Abel won the Preakness Stakes riding Bostonian with a time of 2:01:6.

Whitey Abel won the Preakness Stakes riding Bostonian with a time of 2:01:6. 1930: Earl Sande won the Preakness Stakes aboard Gallant Fox in 2:00:6.

Earl Sande won the Preakness Stakes aboard Gallant Fox in 2:00:6. 1931: George Ellis won the Preakness Stakes riding Mate with a time of 1:59.

George Ellis won the Preakness Stakes riding Mate with a time of 1:59. 1932: Eugene James won the Preakness Stakes on Burgoo King in 1:59:8.

Eugene James won the Preakness Stakes on Burgoo King in 1:59:8. 1937: Ernie Lombardi went six-for-six as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Phillies 21-10.

Ernie Lombardi went six-for-six as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Phillies 21-10. 1942: Basil James won the Preakness Stakes riding Alsab with a time of 1:57.

Basil James won the Preakness Stakes riding Alsab with a time of 1:57. 1958: Mikhail Botvinnik reclaimed the World Chess Championship.

Mikhail Botvinnik reclaimed the World Chess Championship. 1961: Baltimore Orioles' Jim Gentile hit two grand slams and recorded nine RBI's.

Baltimore Orioles' Jim Gentile hit two grand slams and recorded nine RBI's. 1971: Elizabeth Bonner set the female world record in the marathon with a time of 3:01:42.

Elizabeth Bonner set the female world record in the marathon with a time of 3:01:42. 1973: Johnny Bench hit three home runs in a game for the second time in his career.

Johnny Bench hit three home runs in a game for the second time in his career. 1975: Brian Oldfield threw the shot put 22.86 meters; however, it was an unofficial world record due to his professional status.

Brian Oldfield threw the shot put 22.86 meters; however, it was an unofficial world record due to his professional status. 1984: The White Sox and Brewers completed a 34-inning marathon over two days (played 17 innings on May 8th and 17 innings on May 9th).

The White Sox and Brewers completed a 34-inning marathon over two days (played 17 innings on May 8th and 17 innings on May 9th). 1986: The Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-1 to win the Prince of Wales Trophy.

The Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-1 to win the Prince of Wales Trophy. 1987: Eddie Murray became the first player to switch-hit home runs in two consecutive games.

Eddie Murray became the first player to switch-hit home runs in two consecutive games. 1989 : New York Mets Rick Cerone makes an error after 159 errorless games as a catcher.

: New York Mets Rick Cerone makes an error after 159 errorless games as a catcher. 1990: Sampdoria beat Anderlecht to secure the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Sampdoria beat Anderlecht to secure the European Cup Winners' Cup. 1995: The Cleveland Indians tied the major league record by scoring eight runs before making an out.

The Cleveland Indians tied the major league record by scoring eight runs before making an out. 2007: Derek Fisher hit a crucial OT three-pointer for the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs.

Derek Fisher hit a crucial OT three-pointer for the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs. 2010: Tim Clark recorded a final round score of 67 and won the PGA Players Championship. It was his first PGA Tour victory.

Tim Clark recorded a final round score of 67 and won the PGA Players Championship. It was his first PGA Tour victory. 2010: Oakland Athletics' Dallas Braden pitched a perfect game — the 19th in MLB history.

Oakland Athletics' Dallas Braden pitched a perfect game — the 19th in MLB history. 2013: Everton manager David Moyes was announced as Manchester United's next head coach.

Everton manager David Moyes was announced as Manchester United's next head coach. 2018: Manchester City smashed EPL record in 3-1 win over Brighton - most goals (105), most points (97) and most wins (31)

Three athletes who stood out on May 9 were Derek Fisher, Tim Clark, and Dallas Braden.