Sixers Silenced by Visiting Knicks in Game 3

The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-94 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 3 of their second-round series in the NBA Playoffs, pushing the Sixers one loss short of elimination.

The Sixers gathered some optimism after two losses at Madison Square Garden. They returned south down I-95 for their first home game of the series, and Joel Embiid reentered the lineup after missing Game 2 with multiple injuries.

However, their season has reached the brink with an 0-3 deficit that no NBA team has ever overcome to win a series in 161 tries.

Knicks Pull Away in Game 3

Paul George stormed out of the gates as the catalyst for Philadelphia’s hot start. The Sixers began the game with a 9-0 lead, and the 36-year-old veteran helped keep them into the early driver’s seat with 15 points in the first quarter. They finished the frame ahead 31-27.

However, the Knicks recaptured momentum during the second quarter. Their balanced pool of Villanova Wildcats scorers heated up on an emphatic run. Despite Karl-Anthony Towns sitting for long stretches in foul trouble, the Knicks still outscored the Sixers 36-24 in the paint during the first half.

The Sixers scored zero bench points to match the loaded arsenal of offensive weapons on the other side, and the Knicks led at halftime by a score of 60-52.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Knicks held Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in check throughout Game 3. Kelly Oubre Jr. helped keep the Sixers alive with a strong third quarter, but George stunningly went scoreless in the final three quarters after his hot start.

The superior team pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Knicks took over the court while their traveling fans took over the stands. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart stayed in rhythm to stretch the lead to as many as 16 points while Philadelphia's hope dwindled. The Sixers sit one loss from elimination after the rough Game 3 loss to the Knicks.

The series will stay at Xfinity Mobile Arena for Game 4 on Sunday, May 10 at 3:30pm. Brendan Gunn and Dei Lynam will begin pregame coverage at 2pm with a live broadcast from behind section 107.

While long-time listeners know to tune their radios to 97.5 The Fanatic, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Sixers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.