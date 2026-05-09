Flyers Eliminated by Hurricanes in Game 4 Loss

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round to win the series 4-0.

Jackson Blake scored an overtime winner to eliminate the Flyers and put a captivating 2026 playoff run to an end. The Hurricanes move on to face the winner of the Buffalo Sabres-Montreal Canadiens series.

“We squeezed as much juice from this team. I can’t ask for more. We hung in there. That’s a good hockey team over there.” -Rick Tocchet

A Tightly Contested Game 4

After Carolina's convincing 4-1 victory in Game 3, the home team hit the ice with no margin for error. The Flyers skated on fairly even ice with the high-powered Hurricanes in the first period. Tyson Foerster rewarded them with his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just under eight minutes into Game 4.

Dan Vladar handled a high volume of Carolina shots capably through the midway point of regulation. However, Blake fired a shot from Vladar's left through traffic in front to even the score with his first goal of the game with just under eight minutes remaining in the second period. The Flyers dodged a major bullet the next shift when Carolina appeared to take a 2-1 lead. However, Tocchet successfully challenged for goaltender interference to take the goal off the board.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

While the Hurricanes held a significant advantage in shots on goal throughout the contest, the Flyers generated substantial pressure on goaltender Frederik Andersen. The red hot netminder made key stops on Garnet Hathaway and Porter Martone in the second period. Christian Dvorak also hit the post in the final minute, and the score remained tied 1-1 at the second intermission.

Logan Stankoven took over in Game 1 in Raleigh with two goals, and he buried his seventh of the playoffs just 4:35 into the third period. The Flyers were on their heels.

However, Travis Konecny impressively began an offensive sequence to tie the game and hold off elimination for the moment. The 29-year-old winger chased K'Andre Miller hard on the forecheck and forced a turnover. He found Alex Bump in the slot for a one-time goal that reignited the sea of orange in South Philadelphia.

While the two teams traded a few chances at each end, the clock ticked away in the third period. Game 4 was headed to overtime.

It didn't take long. Blake fired a puck from the high slot off Vladar's shoulder, into the air, and over the goal line to send the Flyers into the offseason. The most passionate market in professional sports might've felt immediate disappointment, but it only took them a few moments to show their admiration and pride for a Flyers team that stormed back into the heart of the Philadelphia sports scene in the spring of 2026.

The thunderous crowd chanted "Let's Go Flyers!" while the players drifted to center ice for the traditional playoff handshake.

“It was great. It’s frustrating we couldn’t the job done for them, but it’s encouraging. I love that the guys got a little taste of the playoffs this year, see what the fans are like, see what it’s like playing in this city in the postseason. (It’ll) keep guys hungry in the offseason for sure.” -Travis Konecny

2025-26 Flyers Eliminated

The Flyers faced a monumental deficit at the NHL's Winter Olympic break in February. Danny Briere sold from the NHL roster at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, but Tocchet and the team used their notorious "3.8%" longshot playoff odds to galvanize an unlikely run.

“I think when we changed a few things system-wise, the guys really bought in, and just the belief in the room. I know it was a horrible January. I didn’t see a deflated group. I saw a dejected group that wasn’t happy (with) the way we were playing. But they had a lot of belief we could turn things around.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

After the Flyers picked up a few wins on a strong West Coast swing in March, the confidence inched forward. Porter Martone's dramatic overtime goal on Easter Sunday finally convinced a crowd hanging in the balance to believe. The Flyers clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 just eight days later.

They drew the arch-rival Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the perfect matchup to ignite the passion for hockey that Philadelphia had sorely missed since the city last hosted a playoff game in 2018.

“All logic (goes) out the window playing Pittsburgh. There’s nothing like it. The emotions get real... We could’ve played any other team. There’s no teams that probably hate each other as much as those two teams. The tough part is Sidney Crosby revels in it. He lives for this stuff, so we’ll have to try to control our emotions as much as possible, but I know it’s going to get dicey and I know it’s going to get wild at times.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

The intensity of a previously dormant rivalry was the gift of encouragement every Flyers fan needed after enduring so many years of hardship and futility on the ice. Their beloved Flyers took down Sidney Crosby and the hated Penguins, with Cam York's overtime Game 6 winner sending the Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd to the height of its playoff euphoria.