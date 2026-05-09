Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to stay undefeated in the playoffs and sweep the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal round. The puck drops on Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST.

The Canes are 7-0 in the postseason and most of the wins have been low-scoring, with a couple of puck-luck overtime victories. They won Game 3, 4-1, and it was their second win this series that was by three goals. Carolina never trailed, scored in every period, and a shorthanded goal ended up being the game-winner. The Hurricanes outshot the Flyers 30-19, but lost in hits 41-31 and in faceoffs 25-24. The power play was 2-for-9 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. Andrei Svechnikov was the first star of the game with one goal and one assist.

The Flyers led 3-0 in their last playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and almost had that series go to a seventh game. Now Philly is in that 3-0 hole and only four teams have pulled off the reverse sweep. In this series, Philadelphia has been outscored 10-3 and in their last six playoff games, the offense has scored fewer than two goals in each of those games. They need to stay out of the box and do what they did in Game 2 and score early in the game. Philly needs to match Carolina's defensive playing style as well.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+151)

Flyers +1.5 (-167)

Money line

Hurricanes -178

Flyers +167

Total

OVER 5.5 (+116)

UNDER 5.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on May 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Carolina's last 10 games.

Carolina is 8-0 SU in its last eight games.

Carolina is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last five games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

None

Philadelphia Flyers

Owen Tippett, RW - Day-to-day

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Noah Cates, LW - Out

Nikita Grebenkin, RW - Out

Hurricanes vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

In the regular season, Carolina was second in scoring, tied for fifth in goals against, fourth on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis led the team in goals. The Hurricanes were 24-12-5 on the road. The Hurricanes' special teams were the difference in Game 3 and the power play has scored in the last two games in this series. Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been the league's top-performing playoff starter and has yet to have a bad game.

In the regular season, Philadelphia was 21st in scoring, ninth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny led the team in assists and points. The Flyers were 20-13-8 at home. Philadelphia is leaning on young core players like Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras, but coach Rick Tocchet noted the team's inexperience has shown against a veteran Carolina squad. Goaltender Dan Vladar remains the MVP for Philly, as he faces an uphill battle.

Best Bet: Under