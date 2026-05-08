This Day in Sports History: May 8

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 8 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 8 included:

1907: Tommy Burns defeated Philadelphia Jack O'Brien on points in 20 rounds to retain his heavyweight boxing title.

Tommy Burns defeated Philadelphia Jack O'Brien on points in 20 rounds to retain his heavyweight boxing title. 1907: Big Jeff Pfeffer pitched a no-hitter for the Boston Doves against the Cincinnati Reds.

Big Jeff Pfeffer pitched a no-hitter for the Boston Doves against the Cincinnati Reds. 1909 : American Albert Raines ran a world record marathon of (2:46:04.6) in NYC.

: American Albert Raines ran a world record marathon of (2:46:04.6) in NYC. 1915: Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, finishing with a time of 2:05.40. Joe Notter was the jockey.

Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, finishing with a time of 2:05.40. Joe Notter was the jockey. 1920: Paul Jones won the Kentucky Derby with jockey Ted Rice, finishing with a time of 2:09.

Paul Jones won the Kentucky Derby with jockey Ted Rice, finishing with a time of 2:09. 1923: English cricketer Jack Hobbs scored his 100th first-class century (100 or more runs in a single inning).

English cricketer Jack Hobbs scored his 100th first-class century (100 or more runs in a single inning). 1925: Coventry won the Preakness Stakes with Clarence Kummer aboard, finishing with a time of 1:59.

Coventry won the Preakness Stakes with Clarence Kummer aboard, finishing with a time of 1:59. 1929: New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1935: Reds catcher Ernie Lombardi hit four doubles in consecutive innings against the Phillies.

Reds catcher Ernie Lombardi hit four doubles in consecutive innings against the Phillies. 1937: War Admiral won the Kentucky Derby with jockey Charley Kurtsinger, finishing with a time of 2:03.2.

War Admiral won the Kentucky Derby with jockey Charley Kurtsinger, finishing with a time of 2:03.2. 1943: Count Fleet won the Preakness Stakes with Johnny Longden aboard, with a time of 1:57.4.

Count Fleet won the Preakness Stakes with Johnny Longden aboard, with a time of 1:57.4. 1946: Boston Red Sox shortstop Johnny Pesky scored six times in one game.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Johnny Pesky scored six times in one game. 1966: Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson hit the only home run ever to leave Baltimore's Memorial Stadium.

Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson hit the only home run ever to leave Baltimore's Memorial Stadium. 1967: Boxer Muhammad Ali was indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Boxer Muhammad Ali was indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to enlist in the U.S. Army. 1968: Jim "Catfish" Hunter pitched a perfect game for the Oakland A's against the Minnesota Twins.

Jim "Catfish" Hunter pitched a perfect game for the Oakland A's against the Minnesota Twins. 1970: The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers four games to three to win their first NBA championship.

The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers four games to three to win their first NBA championship. 1974: East Germany's FC Magdeburg beat Italy's AC Milan 2-0 to win the European Cup Winners' Cup.

East Germany's FC Magdeburg beat Italy's AC Milan 2-0 to win the European Cup Winners' Cup. 1984: Kirby Puckett made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins and hit four singles.

Kirby Puckett made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins and hit four singles. 1984: The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers start the longest game in MLB history, a 25-inning contest completed the next day.

The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers start the longest game in MLB history, a 25-inning contest completed the next day. 1993: Lennox Lewis beat Tony Tucker in 12 rounds to retain the heavyweight boxing title.

Lennox Lewis beat Tony Tucker in 12 rounds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. 1996: New York Yankees pitcher Dwight Gooden won his first American League game, beating the Detroit Tigers 10-3.

New York Yankees pitcher Dwight Gooden won his first American League game, beating the Detroit Tigers 10-3. 2001: Randy Johnson struck out 20 batters in an extra-inning game for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Randy Johnson struck out 20 batters in an extra-inning game for the Arizona Diamondbacks. 2011: Tom Lehman won the Regions Tradition golf tournament on the way to his second of three Champions Tour major titles.

Tom Lehman won the Regions Tradition golf tournament on the way to his second of three Champions Tour major titles. 2014: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney, a linebacker from the University of South Carolina.

With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Jadeveon Clowney, a linebacker from the University of South Carolina. 2018: Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton pitched a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton pitched a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. 2022: Driver Max Verstappen won the first Miami Grand Prix Formula One motor race.

Three athletes who stood out on May 8 were Lennox Lewis, Randy Johnson, and Max Verstappen.