Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union has stopped the bleeding. Philly will try to further the progress of six points in the last five games when the New England Revolution plays host to the Union at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

The Union let the shots fly against Nashville last weekend, making up for modest possession time with a barrage of 17 shots aimed at enemy keeper Brian Schwake. Schwake was forced to make saves on only four of them, but you can't blame the Union for trying anything to spice up a 0-0 deadlock.

It's not supposed to be cold at Gillette Stadium this Saturday. A dash of rain could help speed up the ball on passes and shots. Maybe that's a reason why the odds are drawn so evenly for a clash in Boston that's riding cautious Over/Under lines, even though New England has the far superior record to this point. Revolution forward Luca Langoni has impressed with six assists in 10 appearances this season.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Philadelphia has scored in just one of its last four matches.

New England is unbeaten in league play since March.

The Revs have not beaten the Union since 2023.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Jesus Bueno is out with an ankle injury.

New England Revolution

Forward Leo Campana is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Matt Polster is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Brayan Ceballos is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Jackson Yueill is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

New England's schedule is considered a factor that can slow the Revolution down. Because the Revs will undertake three more matches in a week's span, bookmakers are waiting for the team's supposedly thin makeup to reveal itself prior to the FIFA break. In truth, though, the Revs will benefit from their exclusive slate of home games over the next three dates, especially with the US Open Cup in the rearview.

Philadelphia has to play three MLS matches in eight days as well. It's not a prescription for points when an ailing midfield has to endure more wear and tear than usual. But the media is convinced that striker Milan Iloski's club is due for an upswing in any case. While The Philly Soccer Page has called the Union a few unkind adjectives recently, Ryan Segwick took time out of his favorable player-performance rankings following the Nashville draw to praise teen midfielder Caron Sullivan as “dangerous” on offense.