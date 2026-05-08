Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks had a harder time beating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 than they had breezing through Game 1. The 76ers will try to turn things up a notch further and win their most critical contest of 2025-26 thus far, when the Knicks visit for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. EST Friday.

The Joel Embiid saga has become a wrinkle in Philly's postseason effort. Bits of evidence point both ways as to whether Embiid's contribution has been a blessing or a burden. Game 1 of the Knicks series was another example of the big man shooting his teammates out of the game without scoring enough to compensate. Embiid then sat out Game 2, leading to better teamwork, improving the 76ers' overall form in the 108-102 defeat.

Friday's odds show that New York's 2-0 series lead doesn't chalk up to an easy sweep. In fact, Las Vegas is giving the Knicks nearly the same odds to lose as to win on Friday. Experts are so impressed by Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey that they're starting to think the 76ers can upset the Knicks with any style of game plan. But if Embiid returns, how will Philadelphia's head coach, Nick Nurse, handle Game 3's tactics?

Spread

76ers -1.5 (-103)

Knicks +1.5 (-105)

Money line

76ers -111

Knicks +104

Total

Over 214 (-107)

Under 214 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks carry a six-game winning streak at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Both teams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Totals have gone under in 12 of Philly's last 16 contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Center Joel Embiid is questionable with an abdominal injury.

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an illness.

Forward OG Anunoby is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

Brian Giuffra of Sports Illustrated thinks that the Knicks had a Pyrrhic victory on Wednesday night, thanks to sudden injury problems of their own. The Knicks have played it coy with the media on OG Anunoby's status since the forward left the court “hopping” near the end of Game 2. Giuffra argues that because Anunoby was already dealing with a bad hamstring in his right leg, aggravating that injury now could potentially knock “one of the Knicks' most valuable players this postseason” out for a long span.

New York doesn't need to count on Anunoby's hot shooting touch when the Knicks are outperforming the 76ers in the paint. However, the Knicks' lineup woes have been compounded by center Mitchell Robinson's illness. The Knickerbockers aren't used to drawing skeptical odds to beat an opponent that they demolished by 39 points just days ago. But the 76ers' effective forward, Paul George, doesn't have the flu or a bad hamstring.