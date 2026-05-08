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NFL And NFLRA Reach Agreement, Avoid Use Of Replacement Refs

One of the biggest storylines in the NFL this offseason was the labor negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association. The two sides seemed on track for a…

Dylan MacKinnon
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Referee Shawn Smith gives a thumbs-up prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines in the NFL this offseason was the labor negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association. The two sides seemed on track for a labor dispute that would carry into the season. Many thought they would need to rely on replacement refs again.

But now, a month before the prior CBA expired, the two sides reportedly agreed to a new deal. The full details of that deal are not yet known, but it will include provisions designed to improve performance, which was the league's major objective.

NFL Seeks To Improve Ref Performance

A major sticking point in the negotiations was the NFL's push to hold refs more accountable. They wanted to makes changes like basing playoff assignments on merit, and not seniority. This new deal reportedly includes off-season training programs, the development of a bench for refs, and greater access to ensure the performance of the league's refs improves.

Ask any fan of any team, and you will likely hear them bemoan the quality of refs in the NFL. Now the league is getting serious about fixing it.

“This agreement is a testament to the joint commitment of the league and union to invest in and improve officiating,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “It also speaks to the game officials’ relentless pursuit of improvement and officiating excellence. We look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.”

This new CBA lasts for 7 years, avoiding any future lockouts through the 2032 season.

The NFL had taken steps in the event of a lockout. They started preparing for replacement refs months ago. The League even passed a temporary rule allowing the league office to step in and correct obvious mistakes that impact the game. Now that a deal has been reached, the league can resume operations as normal.

NFL newsNFL Officiating
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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