How Legendary 1st Baseman Don Mattingly Impacts Bryce Harper

Don Mattingly has dominated the headlines since his promotion to interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB legend commands attention after a high-profile career with the New York Yankees during the 1980s and 1990s. He’s even brought out the old first baseman’s mitt for some infield practice at Citizens Bank Park.

“Trying to get all the 65-year-olds out there to stay active, keep moving. It’s good for you. Let’s go 65-year-olds.” -Don Mattingly

Mattingly’s new role naturally stirs conversation about another MVP first baseman whom the cameras can never seem to ignore.

How does having nine-time Gold Glover Don Mattingly impact Bryce Harper after a position switch from right field to first base? Harper values the experience, but he’s actually more focused on developing a relationship with Mattingly beyond playing the same position.

Bryce Harper & Don Mattingly

When the Phillies began their homestand on May 5, Mattingly mentioned instructing Harper’s fielding fundamentals. The two had discussed the nitty gritty of a technique for playing behind baserunners and maintaining proper positioning.

“Little small things that you kind of learn over the years and just showing him some ways to be able to hold a runner and gain ground backwards.” -Don Mattingly

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

A fierce competitor like Harper welcomes any opportunity to gain the smallest advantages in his push for the elusive World Series ring.

“He’s one of the best to ever do it over there. Gold Glove winner, multiple times. So anything I can learn from him... I love the opportunity to be coached, so anytime I’m able to do that.” -Bryce Harper

However, he steered the focus of his growing relationship with Mattingly away from fielding instruction. He actually pointed out Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson for a longer period of coaching since the move to first base in 2023.

Harper recognizes and appreciates the big picture value of having a major league legend in the dugout. His attitude mirrors Jayson Stark’s frank statement to 97.5 The Fanatic about the impact of the manager change: “Because he’s Don Freaking Mattingly.”

“It’s really cool… I grew up a Yankee fan. I think being able to have a Yankee great over there, just being able to talk to him and talk to him about baseball, not even just first base but just hitting, games that you played in, things that you did in the game obviously. He played in such a tough market in the Bronx, in New York. So just talking to him about baseball.” -Bryce Harper

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Harper repeatedly spoke highly of Rob Thomson during the manager’s tenure with the Phillies. Thomson’s experience with the intensity of George Steinbrenner and the renowned New York Yankees aura fed his ability to handle Philadelphia’s relentless passion. Harper’s similar statement about relating to Mattingly’s playing career substantiates the idea of the managerial change the Phillies made in favor of a new cadence for change’s sake.