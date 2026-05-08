How Legendary 1st Baseman Don Mattingly Impacts Bryce Harper
Don Mattingly has dominated the headlines since his promotion to interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB legend commands attention after a high-profile career with the New York Yankees…
Don Mattingly has dominated the headlines since his promotion to interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. The MLB legend commands attention after a high-profile career with the New York Yankees during the 1980s and 1990s. He’s even brought out the old first baseman’s mitt for some infield practice at Citizens Bank Park.
Mattingly’s new role naturally stirs conversation about another MVP first baseman whom the cameras can never seem to ignore.
How does having nine-time Gold Glover Don Mattingly impact Bryce Harper after a position switch from right field to first base? Harper values the experience, but he’s actually more focused on developing a relationship with Mattingly beyond playing the same position.
Bryce Harper & Don Mattingly
When the Phillies began their homestand on May 5, Mattingly mentioned instructing Harper’s fielding fundamentals. The two had discussed the nitty gritty of a technique for playing behind baserunners and maintaining proper positioning.
A fierce competitor like Harper welcomes any opportunity to gain the smallest advantages in his push for the elusive World Series ring.
However, he steered the focus of his growing relationship with Mattingly away from fielding instruction. He actually pointed out Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson for a longer period of coaching since the move to first base in 2023.
Harper recognizes and appreciates the big picture value of having a major league legend in the dugout. His attitude mirrors Jayson Stark’s frank statement to 97.5 The Fanatic about the impact of the manager change: “Because he’s Don Freaking Mattingly.”
Harper repeatedly spoke highly of Rob Thomson during the manager’s tenure with the Phillies. Thomson’s experience with the intensity of George Steinbrenner and the renowned New York Yankees aura fed his ability to handle Philadelphia’s relentless passion. Harper’s similar statement about relating to Mattingly’s playing career substantiates the idea of the managerial change the Phillies made in favor of a new cadence for change’s sake.
The move to Mattingly – for the moment – has steered the ship back in the right direction for Bryce Harper and the Phillies against weaker opponents during their current winning stretch.