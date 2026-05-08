Colorado Rockies vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Colorado Rockies will look to make it two wins in a row as they start a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is Friday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Rockies are 15-23 and fourth in the NL West Division. They have the third-worst record in the National League and just ended a six-game losing streak, as they beat the New York Mets 6-2. Colorado just finished up a six-game homestand where they went 1-5 against NL East teams. In most of the games, the Rockies' pitching gave up a lot of runs and the bats were decent to below average. They had a couple of close losses, but most of the games were one-sided. Colorado will look to build off of their recent win, which had the pitching trending up.

The Phillies are 17-21 and tied for third in the NL East Division. They just took two out of three against the Athletics, dropping the finale 12-1. Philly hasn't lost two games in a row in a couple of weeks and before their most recent defeat, they won four games in a row. It was the first time since their 10-game skid that the Phillies' pitching was pretty lit up. The offense is ready to bounce back against the lowly Rockies' pitching and Philly's pitching staff will be ready to get a quality start again, after an ugly finale against the A's.

Spread

Rockies +1.5 (-120)

Phillies -1.5 (+109)

Money line

Rockies +180

Phillies -192

Total

OVER 7.5 (+106)

UNDER 7.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on May 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rockies vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Colorado's last nine games.

Colorado is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Colorado is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Philadelphia's last 19 games against Colorado.

Rockies vs Phillies Injury Reports

Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant, DH - 60-day il

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Rockies vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Colorado is tied for 17th in runs, sixth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 26th in ERA. Mickey Moniak leads the team in home runs and RBI's. The Rockies are 7-12 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last time Colorado played the Phillies, the offense struggled to score and right now, the offense is very inconsistent.

On the mound for the Rockies is Chase Dollander, who is (3-2), with a 3.38 ERA. He has two quality starts and is coming off his worst outing, where he gave up six earned runs to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is tied for 26th in runs, 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 20th in ERA. Bryce Harper leads the team in RBIs. The Phillies are 10-11 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Philly leads the season series 2-1 and two of those games were low-scoring ones.

On the mound for the Phillies is Jesus Luzardo, who is (3-3), with a 5.09 ERA. He has three quality starts and has only given up one earned run against the Rockies on April 4th.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread