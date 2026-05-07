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The Unusual Connection Between Porter Martone & Rod Brind’Amour

Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers undoubtedly remember Rod Brind’Amour from his nine seasons in orange and black during the Eric Lindros era in the 1990s. Brind’Amour has impressively built an…

Colin Newby
Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers
Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers undoubtedly remember Rod Brind’Amour from his nine seasons in orange and black during the Eric Lindros era in the 1990s. Brind’Amour has impressively built an even greater reputation in 10 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes and during a successful coaching career.

Fans might not remember, however, Brind’Amour’s leap from the NCAA to the NHL. The ninth-overall pick from the 1988 NHL Draft finished his freshman season at Michigan State in the spring of 1989 and quickly joined the St. Louis Blues for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The bizarrely similar circumstances to Porter Martone spurred an interesting conversation while the Flyers square up with head coach Rod Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes 37 years later.

Michigan State Star Porter Martone

While Martone didn’t meet Brind’Amour during the 2025-26 season at Michigan State, he spoke with admiration for a Spartan who went onto such a successful career in the NHL.

“Michigan State alum… Coaches talk about him and stuff, so I knew that. I knew what an impact player he was in the NHL and how much it means to the program at Michigan State. I’ve seen a lot about him this past year.”

-Porter Martone
Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers, who also played for Michigan StatePhoto by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

He mentioned seeing Brind’Amour’s picture in the team dressing room and other ways the program reveres him as a Spartans hockey legend.

The 19-year-old (not even) rookie has lauded head coach Adam Nighingale and the importance of the Michigan State hockey program for his development.

“I think Michigan State’s such a close-knit family. Once you play there for a year, you’re kind of a part of it. You’re alumni. You’re always welcome back. That’s something that I felt when I went on my visit, that I'd always be able to go back there. I know I will. My close buddies are there. The same goes for him (Brind'Amour).”

-Porter Martone

Rod Brind'Amour & The Jump From NCAA to NHL

Brind’Amour made a stunning assertion about his development as prospect during the 1988-89 season after the St. Louis Blues drafted him.

“The jump that I made – and that he’s (Martone) made – from college to the NHL was not as hard as the jump I made from playing in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to college hockey.”

-Rod Brind'Amour
Rod Brind'Amour, head coach of the Carolina HurricanesMandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport

He related his own experience to Martone’s parallel leap to the NHL from Michigan State. Although American college hockey has grown exponentially since 1989, Brind’Amour recognizes Martone’s similar confidence in his own talent at any level of the game.

“Maybe that’s what he’s even noticing. It was like ‘I can make these plays.’ You think going out and taking that next big step that it’s going to be that much harder, and it is, (but) in a different way. You see with him, he just stepped right in and was like ‘I was a good player here. Now I’m going to be a good player here.’ The game translates.”

-Rod Brind'Amour

Porter Martone anxiously flipped a puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty in the first period of his NHL debut on March 31. By his second NHL game, he gained the confidence to fire nine shots on goal and record his first career point. He scored an overtime game-winning goal three days later to catapult the Flyers into playoff position.

While his future as a cornerstone for the rebuilding Flyers is on a promising track, Porter Martone is still 1174 points away from catching Rod Brind’Amour as the NHL’s all-time leading scorer from Michigan State.

NHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
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