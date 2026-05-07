The Unusual Connection Between Porter Martone & Rod Brind’Amour
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers undoubtedly remember Rod Brind’Amour from his nine seasons in orange and black during the Eric Lindros era in the 1990s. Brind’Amour has impressively built an…
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers undoubtedly remember Rod Brind’Amour from his nine seasons in orange and black during the Eric Lindros era in the 1990s. Brind’Amour has impressively built an even greater reputation in 10 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes and during a successful coaching career.
Fans might not remember, however, Brind’Amour’s leap from the NCAA to the NHL. The ninth-overall pick from the 1988 NHL Draft finished his freshman season at Michigan State in the spring of 1989 and quickly joined the St. Louis Blues for the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The bizarrely similar circumstances to Porter Martone spurred an interesting conversation while the Flyers square up with head coach Rod Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes 37 years later.
Michigan State Star Porter Martone
While Martone didn’t meet Brind’Amour during the 2025-26 season at Michigan State, he spoke with admiration for a Spartan who went onto such a successful career in the NHL.
He mentioned seeing Brind’Amour’s picture in the team dressing room and other ways the program reveres him as a Spartans hockey legend.
The 19-year-old (not even) rookie has lauded head coach Adam Nighingale and the importance of the Michigan State hockey program for his development.
Rod Brind'Amour & The Jump From NCAA to NHL
Brind’Amour made a stunning assertion about his development as prospect during the 1988-89 season after the St. Louis Blues drafted him.
He related his own experience to Martone’s parallel leap to the NHL from Michigan State. Although American college hockey has grown exponentially since 1989, Brind’Amour recognizes Martone’s similar confidence in his own talent at any level of the game.
Porter Martone anxiously flipped a puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty in the first period of his NHL debut on March 31. By his second NHL game, he gained the confidence to fire nine shots on goal and record his first career point. He scored an overtime game-winning goal three days later to catapult the Flyers into playoff position.
While his future as a cornerstone for the rebuilding Flyers is on a promising track, Porter Martone is still 1174 points away from catching Rod Brind’Amour as the NHL’s all-time leading scorer from Michigan State.