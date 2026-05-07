Hurricanes Dominate Flyers in Game 3 ‘Penalty Fest’

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Game 3 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chaotic penalty calls and scrums disrupted the flow for the second straight game, and the Hurricanes swung the momentum in their own favor with superior special teams.

The visitors took a commanding 3-0 series lead with the victory.

Hurricanes Defeat Flyers in Game 3

The Flyers jumped out to a fast start in Game 3 despite the previous two losses to the Hurricanes in Raleigh. Porter Martone generated scoring chances early in the first period with noticeable speed in his stride. However, Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped an early flurry from the Flyers (with the help of his goal post).

The Hurricanes opened the scoring late in the first period when Andrei Svechnikov banked a pass off the boards behind Dan Vladar for a ricochet to Jordan Staal for the finish.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Trevor Zegras evened the score with a goal early in the second period, but chaos and disoriented special teams quickly took the game over. Taylor Hall’s hit on Travis Sanheim 16 minutes into the second period initially earned him a five-minute major for boarding. When a review cut the penalty to two minutes, Carolina accepted the break and stormed up ice for a shorthanded goal off the stick of Jalen Chatfield 11 seconds later.

The cycle of penalties continued into the third period. The Hurricanes boasted significantly better power play and penalty killing units than the Flyers during the regular season, and the strengths showed up in crucial moments.

Svechnikov fired a power-play goal past Vladar four minutes into the final period. Carolina's 3-1 lead sucked the air of a Philadelphia crowd frustrated with the officiating all night. Nikolaj Ehlers took an errant pass for a breakaway and buried the dagger just over three minutes later.

Disappointed Flyers fan headed for the exits, and the Hurricanes cruised to a Game 3 victory.

Special Teams Sink Flyers

The Flyers finished 0-for-5 on the PECO Power Play. They missed a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the second period and allowed a shorthanded goal after a miscue by Jamie Drysdale.

Carolina capitalized on two of their nine opportunities with the man advantage. Svechnikov stood out as the catalyst who pushed the unit to determine the outcome of Game 3.

Multiple opportunities on both sides were short of two minutes because of hectic overlaps and coincidental minors.

Rick Tocchet called the Game 3 loss a "penalty fest" similar to Game 2. He spoke after the game about the NHL’s 32nd-ranked power play during the regular season.

“We’re trying. There’s reads and plays you have to make to be on a power play. In all fairness, we’ve got some guys that are playing power play that probably wouldn’t play a lot of minutes on the power play (in an ideal situation). We’re trying to get these guys to understand certain things, but that’s on us (coaches). It’s on me to try to figure it out.” -Rick Tocchet

While Drysdale took accountability for the mistake that sprung Carolina for the shorthanded goal, the young defenseman will return to the drawing board over the offseason to evaluate a key area of his game.

The Flyers have finished in last place in the NHL on the power play in four of the past five seasons despite changes in the front office, multiple cycles on the coaching staff, and massive roster turnover.

The top-seeded Hurricanes, meanwhile, ranked fourth in the NHL on the power play in 2025-26 and 11th on the penalty kill. A league-leading 12 shorthanded goals boosted their net penalty kill percentage to third overall.

Game 4 on Saturday

The Flyers will play their second home game of the series against the Hurricanes on Saturday, May 9 at 6pm.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. I think we were just in a series in which it was the reverse. Pitt (the Penguins) gave us a good run, so this team in here won’t go down easy.” -Jamie Drysdale

While long-time listeners know where to tune their radios to hear Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk, they also have the option to stream live on 975thefanatic.com and the 97.5 The Fanatic App. Even Alexa will turn on the Flyers with a simple "Play 97.5 The Fanatic" command.

If you're looking for pregame chatter, Bill Colarulo and Ricky Bottalico have spearheaded the Flyers talk on Unfiltered from 2pm-6pm on weekdays.

Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith anchor the pregame, intermission, and postgame coverage with appearances from former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien. They even know the difference between Taylor Hall and Jordan Hall.