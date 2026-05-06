This Day in Sports History: May 6

Sports in May include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB is in full swing, the Preakness Stakes, the PGA Championship, the FA Cup Final, the French Open for tennis, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, May 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from May 6 included:

1733: The first international boxing match occurred in Marylebone, London, between Bob Whittaker and Tito di Carni. Whittaker defeated Carni.

The first international boxing match occurred in Marylebone, London, between Bob Whittaker and Tito di Carni. Whittaker defeated Carni. 1903 : Chicago White Sox commit 11 errors against Detroit Tigers but win 10-9.

: Chicago White Sox commit 11 errors against Detroit Tigers but win 10-9. 1907: In challenging muddy conditions, Andy Minder won the Derby riding the horse Pink Star, albeit in a slow time of 2:12.6.

In challenging muddy conditions, Andy Minder won the Derby riding the horse Pink Star, albeit in a slow time of 2:12.6. 1915: Babe Ruth hit his first big league home run and pitched 12 innings in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Babe Ruth hit his first big league home run and pitched 12 innings in a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. 1917 : St. Louis Browns pitcher Bob Groom pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox, 3-0.

: St. Louis Browns pitcher Bob Groom pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox, 3-0. 1925: Ty Cobb hit his fifth home run in two games, tying Cap Anson's record, set back in 1884.

Ty Cobb hit his fifth home run in two games, tying Cap Anson's record, set back in 1884. 1934: The Boston Red Sox scored 12 runs during the fourth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, which included a record-breaking four consecutive triples.

The Boston Red Sox scored 12 runs during the fourth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, which included a record-breaking four consecutive triples. 1953: Alva "Bobo" Holloman threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Athletics in his first game as a pitcher.

Alva "Bobo" Holloman threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Athletics in his first game as a pitcher. 1954: Roger Bannister became the first person to run a sub-four-minute mile, finishing with a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds, on the Iffley Road Track in Oxford, England.

Roger Bannister became the first person to run a sub-four-minute mile, finishing with a time of 3 minutes and 59.4 seconds, on the Iffley Road Track in Oxford, England. 1965: With the fourth pick in the NBA draft, Jerry Sloan was selected by the Baltimore Bullets.

With the fourth pick in the NBA draft, Jerry Sloan was selected by the Baltimore Bullets. 1967 : Maureen Wilton runs female world record marathon (3:15:22)

: Maureen Wilton runs female world record marathon (3:15:22) 1970: Feyenoord of the Netherlands beat Celtic of Scotland 2-1 to win the European Cup Final.

Feyenoord of the Netherlands beat Celtic of Scotland 2-1 to win the European Cup Final. 1978: Steve Cauthen won on Affirmed. It was his first and only Derby victory and the first leg of his Triple Crown win.

Steve Cauthen won on Affirmed. It was his first and only Derby victory and the first leg of his Triple Crown win. 1979: Fred Markham sets a bicycle speed record of 50.8 mph on a 200-meter course.

Fred Markham sets a bicycle speed record of 50.8 mph on a 200-meter course. 1982: The Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 to win the Clarence Campbell Conference Finals.

The Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 to win the Clarence Campbell Conference Finals. 1982: Gaylord Perry of the Seattle Mariners became the 15th pitcher to win 300 games.

Gaylord Perry of the Seattle Mariners became the 15th pitcher to win 300 games. 1984: The Baltimore Orioles' Cal Ripken Jr. hit for the cycle, helping the Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 6-1.

The Baltimore Orioles' Cal Ripken Jr. hit for the cycle, helping the Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 6-1. 1987: Mario Andretti set an impressive one-lap speed record of 218.204 mph at the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race.

Mario Andretti set an impressive one-lap speed record of 218.204 mph at the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. 1989: Sunday Silence won the 115th Kentucky Derby.

Sunday Silence won the 115th Kentucky Derby. 1994: Lennox Lewis won the heavyweight boxing title in round eight against Phil Jackson with a technical knockout.

Lennox Lewis won the heavyweight boxing title in round eight against Phil Jackson with a technical knockout. 1998: In only his fifth career start, Kerry Wood struck out 20 batters, tying Roger Clemens for the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single game.

In only his fifth career start, Kerry Wood struck out 20 batters, tying Roger Clemens for the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single game. 2000: Kent Desormeaux won riding Fusaichi Pegasus with a time of 2:01.12

Kent Desormeaux won riding Fusaichi Pegasus with a time of 2:01.12 2009: Marco van Basten resigned as manager of the Dutch football club Ajax.

Marco van Basten resigned as manager of the Dutch football club Ajax. 2019: Pablo Sandoval became the second player since 1900 to throw a scoreless outing, hit a home run, and steal a base in the same game.

Three athletes who stood out on May 6 were Roger Bannister, Gaylord Perry, and Mario Andretti.