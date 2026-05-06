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Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to even the series up and steal home court advantage in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is Wednesday…

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers works against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to even the series up and steal home court advantage in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The 76ers lost Game 1 on the road, 137-98. Philly was down 23 at the half and was outscored in every quarter. They lost in field goal percentage 63.0%-41.0%, 19-11 on made 3-pointers, but won on made free throws 27-12. The turnover numbers were high and they gave up 25 points from those mistakes. The Sixers barely led at all in this game and their largest deficit was 40 points. They had five players in double figures. Paul George led the way on offense with 17 points.

The Knicks dominated Game 1 because Jalen Brunson led the way with 35 points, the team shot an amazing 51.3% from three, and they kept the pick-and-roll attack going. New York retains a strong, physical, and communicative defensive identity, aiming to wear down opponents. The cornerstone of their offense has been dominance on the offensive glass, generating a league-leading number of second-chance points. They have won four games in a row and the last three victories have been extreme blowouts.

Spread

  • 76ers +7 (-101)
  • Knicks -7 (-107)

Money line

  • 76ers +235
  • Knicks -250

Total

  • OVER 215.5 (-103)
  • UNDER 215.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Knicks Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 15 games.
  • Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against New York.
  • New York is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last five games.
  • New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

76ers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day (Probable for Game 2)

New York Knicks

  • None

76ers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia finished the regular season 14th in points, 19th in points allowed, and 18th in point differential. Tyrese Maxey led the team in points per game and assists per game. Philly was 22-19 on the road. Philadelphia looked a "full step slow" in Game 1 after their exhausting seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. Expect a much-renewed sense of urgency as they try to avoid a 2-0 hole. Embiid and Maxey need to produce solid individual efforts, and the team has to limit the big scoring runs by the Knicks.

New York finished the regular season 10th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Bruson led the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks were 30-10 at home. New York had some video game-like shooting numbers in Game 1 and while they are unlikely to maintain that historic pace, their depth and defense from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby remain a significant challenge.

Best Bet: 76ers Spread

Philly is capable of matching the Knicks solid defense and big center play inside the paint. The Sixers will look to shoot better from the field, keep pace with New York from start to finish, and try and steal a win at the end. The 76ers just had to come back from a 3-1 deficit in their last series and now it's time to settle in.

New York KnicksPhiladelphia 76ers
Michael GaraventaWriter
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