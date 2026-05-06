Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to even the series up and steal home court advantage in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The 76ers lost Game 1 on the road, 137-98. Philly was down 23 at the half and was outscored in every quarter. They lost in field goal percentage 63.0%-41.0%, 19-11 on made 3-pointers, but won on made free throws 27-12. The turnover numbers were high and they gave up 25 points from those mistakes. The Sixers barely led at all in this game and their largest deficit was 40 points. They had five players in double figures. Paul George led the way on offense with 17 points.

The Knicks dominated Game 1 because Jalen Brunson led the way with 35 points, the team shot an amazing 51.3% from three, and they kept the pick-and-roll attack going. New York retains a strong, physical, and communicative defensive identity, aiming to wear down opponents. The cornerstone of their offense has been dominance on the offensive glass, generating a league-leading number of second-chance points. They have won four games in a row and the last three victories have been extreme blowouts.

Spread

76ers +7 (-101)

Knicks -7 (-107)

Money line

76ers +235

Knicks -250

Total

OVER 215.5 (-103)

UNDER 215.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Knicks Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 15 games.

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against New York.

New York is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New York's last five games.

New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

76ers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, C - Day-to-day (Probable for Game 2)

New York Knicks

None

76ers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia finished the regular season 14th in points, 19th in points allowed, and 18th in point differential. Tyrese Maxey led the team in points per game and assists per game. Philly was 22-19 on the road. Philadelphia looked a "full step slow" in Game 1 after their exhausting seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. Expect a much-renewed sense of urgency as they try to avoid a 2-0 hole. Embiid and Maxey need to produce solid individual efforts, and the team has to limit the big scoring runs by the Knicks.

New York finished the regular season 10th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Bruson led the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks were 30-10 at home. New York had some video game-like shooting numbers in Game 1 and while they are unlikely to maintain that historic pace, their depth and defense from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby remain a significant challenge.



Best Bet: 76ers Spread