Embiid-Less Sixers Can’t Outlast Knicks, Fall Behind 0-2

The Sixers' hopes in Game 2 took a massive hit several hours before the game started. Shams Charania broke the news that Joel Embiid was out for the game, as he struggled with hip and ankle injuries.

And yet, the Sixers were far more competitive than they were in game 1. Monday Night's game felt over before they went into the lockeroom at Halftime. But tonight, the Sixers led after 1 quarter, led at Halftime, and after 3 quarters. They seemed poised to steal game 2 at MSG even without Embiid.

But the lack of Embiid caught up to them, and the Knicks took full advantage. Tyrese Maxey played 47 minutes. Paul George played 43. Kelly Oubre and VJ Edgecombe both played 40. And by the end of the 4th quarter, they all looked like it.

Knicks Take Over

The Knicks held the Sixers to just 12 points in the final quarter. Even though they scored just 19 themselves, they got out to the largest lead of the game and held on. Eventually, they won 108-102.

The Knicks hounded a tired Maxey on defense all night. The plan worked. He scored 15 in the 2nd quarter, and went into the Half with a game-high 19. But from there, he scored just 7 more, and he had a hard time finding open shots as the Knicks locked in on him.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' star, Jalen Brunson, took over later in the game. He scored 8 in the 4th quarter.

The Knicks also started to own the boards. The tired Sixers were missing their shots, and on the other end, missing out on rebounds, giving the Knicks 2nd and sometimes 3rd chances.

The Knicks now lead 2-0, with the series heading back to Philly. But as has been established before the series started, Knicks fans travel well to Philly. The Sixers might not be coming home to a friendly home crowd. And who knows if they will have Embiid?