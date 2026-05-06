ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Embiid-Less Sixers Can’t Outlast Knicks, Fall Behind 0-2

The Sixers’ hopes in Game 2 took a massive hit several hours before the game started. Shams Charania broke the news that Joel Embiid was out for the game, as…

Dylan MacKinnon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2026 in New York City.
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Sixers' hopes in Game 2 took a massive hit several hours before the game started. Shams Charania broke the news that Joel Embiid was out for the game, as he struggled with hip and ankle injuries.

And yet, the Sixers were far more competitive than they were in game 1. Monday Night's game felt over before they went into the lockeroom at Halftime. But tonight, the Sixers led after 1 quarter, led at Halftime, and after 3 quarters. They seemed poised to steal game 2 at MSG even without Embiid.

But the lack of Embiid caught up to them, and the Knicks took full advantage. Tyrese Maxey played 47 minutes. Paul George played 43. Kelly Oubre and VJ Edgecombe both played 40. And by the end of the 4th quarter, they all looked like it.

Knicks Take Over

The Knicks held the Sixers to just 12 points in the final quarter. Even though they scored just 19 themselves, they got out to the largest lead of the game and held on. Eventually, they won 108-102.

The Knicks hounded a tired Maxey on defense all night. The plan worked. He scored 15 in the 2nd quarter, and went into the Half with a game-high 19. But from there, he scored just 7 more, and he had a hard time finding open shots as the Knicks locked in on him.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' star, Jalen Brunson, took over later in the game. He scored 8 in the 4th quarter.

The Knicks also started to own the boards. The tired Sixers were missing their shots, and on the other end, missing out on rebounds, giving the Knicks 2nd and sometimes 3rd chances.

The Knicks now lead 2-0, with the series heading back to Philly. But as has been established before the series started, Knicks fans travel well to Philly. The Sixers might not be coming home to a friendly home crowd. And who knows if they will have Embiid?

The Sixers had to dig out of a hole vs the Celtics. And now they have dug a new one for themselves vs a Knicks team that currently looks like the team to beat in the East.

New York KnicksPhiladelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers works against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers works against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 04, 2026 in New York City
NBAKnicks Outshoot Sixers To Win Game 1Dylan MacKinnon
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
NBAJoel Embiid Begs Sixers Fans To Not Sell Tickets To Knicks FansDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect