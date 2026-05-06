Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Athletics will look to bounce back after a rough Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The A's are 18-17 and first in the AL West Division. They lost Game 1 to the Phillies, 9-1. The game was close for six innings and then the A's bullpen gave up eight earned runs. The offense only picked up four hits and it all came from the top of the lineup. They also walked four times and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The bottom of the order struck out a lot and overall, the Athletics struck out 12 times. Zack Gelof led the way on offense with a hit and a walk.

The Phillies are 16-20 and are in a three-way tie for second in the NL East Division. In Game 1, Philly scored five runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth. The offense picked up 14 hits and three players had multi-RBI games. Five players had multi-hit games and Bryce Harper led the way on offense with three hits, including two home runs. He also scored three times and drove in three runs. Cristopher Sanchez pitched eight shutout innings and struck out 10.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-135)

Phillies -1.5 (+121)

Money line

Athletics +153

Phillies -163

Total

OVER 8.5 (-106)

UNDER 8.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Athletics' last nine games.

Athletics is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against Philadelphia.

Athletics is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Philadelphia's last 20 games against the Athletics.

Athletics vs Phillies Injury Reports

Athletics

Shea Langeliers, C - Paternity

Denzel Clarke, CF - 10-day il

Max Muncy, 3B - 10-day il

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Athletics vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 18th in runs, seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 23rd in ERA. Tyler Soderstrom leads the team in RBIs. The A's are 10-9 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Athletics have lost three of their last four games, and the pitching has been getting lit up.

On the mound for the A's is Jeffrey Springs, who is (3-2), with a 3.96 ERA. He has three quality starts, but has given up one home run in each of his last three outings.

Philadelphia is 27th in runs, 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 26th in ERA. Harper leads the team in RBIs. The Phillies are 9-10 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Philly has won three games in a row and both sides of the ball continue to play well.

On the mound for the Phillies is Zack Wheeler, who is (1-0), with a 2.45 ERA. In his two starts this season, he has given up two earned runs or fewer and his last outing was a quality start.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread