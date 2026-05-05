The Play That Reminded You Just How Solid Travis Sanheim’s Been

While the Carolina Hurricanes viciously crashed Dan Vladar’s crease in Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh, a young Philadelphia Flyers team struggled to handle the pace of play.

The upstart Flyers face a tough task against the Eastern Conference’s top seed, but one moment in their Game 2 loss was a reminder of how well certain individual roles have fallen into place during their unlikely playoff run.

Travis Sanheim defended his net on the penalty kill around the 14:20 mark of the second period. After Andrei Svechnikov and the Hurricanes swarmed the goal mouth, Sanheim alertly cleared a puck that had already snuck behind his goaltender.

It's not often that the The Flyers Postgame Show will award the save of the game to a defenseman.

Travis Sanheim

Stanley Cup teams usually ride one workhorse top defensemen for big minutes in all situations through the intense physical grind of four playoff series.

While the Flyers still lack a power-play quarterback from the blue line, they’ve turned to a reliable top defenseman to become their best all-around skater in the playoffs.

Sanheim has taken monumental leaps in an unusual player development path to become an unquestioned number one defenseman on a playoff team at age 30.

The embattled nine-year veteran uses his long, athletic stride to cover ground as well as any defenseman in the NHL. His conditioning has helped him match the pace of an aggressive Carolina attack that’s overwhelmed some of his teammates. He’s scored two goals and added one assist in eight playoff games, but contributions like the one of Vladar’s door step outweigh his offensive numbers.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Sanheim logged 31:19 of ice time in the overtime loss in Game 2, just a single second less than his 31:20 in the Game 6 overtime clincher against the Pittsburgh Penguins five days earlier.

He can't take breathers for too long with the situational demands of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flyers took some poorly-timed trips to the penalty box during both games in Raleigh. Sanheim, however, helped shut down the NHL’s fourth-ranked regular season power play. He stunningly logged 14:36 of shorthanded ice time – 6:03 in Game 1 and 8:33 in Game 2 – to help the Flyers kill nine of Carolina’s 10 opportunities.

He’s kept his typical poise in positioning on the penalty kill and blended it with newfound physical intensity to show his younger teammates how the demands of the playoffs heighten all expectations.

Rick Tocchet turned to his top pair with Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen to handle Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh's top scoring line in the opening round. Sanheim relished in the opportunity for an individual assignment against one of the best players in NHL history.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge all series. I was excited for it. He was a guy that I grew up watching play, and then (I) have the opportunity to play with him. Ton of respect for him and what he’s done throughout his career, so getting an opportunity to face him and end up on the right side feels good.” -Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim represented Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025 and the Winter Olympics in 2026, not long after the Flyers tried to move him in a deal that fell through, coincidentally, because of a no-trade clause.