Rob Thomson’s Obvious Path Back to Phillies Organization

It’s easy to predict who’ll sit at the elevated center seating area of the press box at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia media knows they’ll glance over to see one or both Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel.

The two former Phillies managers and World Series champions hold senior advisor positions in the front office after their invaluable contributions to the organization across generations.

Could Rob Thomson eventually join the two Phillies legends? A reunion could be in order sooner rather than later.

Phillies Fire Rob Thomson

The difficult decision to fire Thomson crushed John Middleton. A manager who carried himself with unwavering class deserved a better outcome, as Dave Dombrowski openly acknowledged after making the call.

However, Dombrowski briefly mentioned the possibility of Thomson rejoining the organization in a special assistant role. Thomson later discussed the opportunity when he graciously met with the Philadelphia media after his dismissal.

“I wasn’t officially offered anything, but I am open to staying in this organization. I’ve said throughout my four years as manager here I don’t want to go anywhere else. I love this organization. I’ve been treated with class and dignity the last eight years ever since I came here.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Middleton heavily prioritizes Phillies Alumni relations. He holds the organization to the standard set by late Dave Montgomery, which is obvious every summer with the outstanding turnouts for alumni weekend and the Phillies Wall of Fame inductions.

The organization’s relationships with Bowa and Manuel substantiate Middleton’s supposedly high regard as more than public lip service after the difficult dismissal.

Joining Larry Bowa & Charlie Manuel

Larry Bowa spent 12 seasons playing for the Phillies from 1970-1981. He’s also played, coached and managed for other MLB organizations over the 46 years since he rushed from shortstop to the pitcher’s mound to celebrate Philadelphia's first World Series in 1980.

The baseball lifer spoke with 97.5 The Fanatic about the value of the roles he and Manuel play in Dombrowski’s front office.

“I just think the experience that we had in the big leagues – whether it was a player, or manager, or coach (is important). When the Phillies are on the road, I go and watch some of our minor league games, so if they ask about certain guys, you can give them your opinion. It’s usually guys that have been around the game a while and not just into the analytic part of it.” -Larry Bowa

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bowa takes short trips to Clearwater during the regular season to check in with the Single-A Threshers at BayCare Ballpark. While Manuel has stepped back in recent seasons from the rigors of the travel, he still attends Double-A games in Reading and Triple-A games in Lehigh Valley with Bowa.

Thomson checks similar boxes from a lifetime in baseball.

Bowa added that Thomson’s lengthy experience with the New York Yankees adds another layer. Both Thomson and Bowa spent time under Yankees legend Joe Torre. The four-time World Series champion manager kept a calm demeanor in the face of relentless major market scrutiny that set the precedent for Thomson’s ability to handle the intense passion of Philadelphia fans and media.

Thomson worked in a wide variety of roles during Torre’s tenure, with numerous stops in the minor leagues and in important spring training roles. Bowa pointed to the specific roles as experiences that would help Thomson's input as a senior advisor.

“Rob also worked in the minor leagues with the Yankees, so if he wanted to go down and spend some time with the minor leaguers, I think he’d offer a lot down there about what it takes to play in the big leagues, how much different it is, the grind of playing up here, the pressure of playing in Philly. He can bring all that to the forefront.” -Larry Bowa

Rob Thomson's Future

Thomson mentioned after the Phillies fired him that he’s unsure of what he’ll do with the free time. He’s spent 42 consecutive summers handling the everyday grind of the baseball season. He admitted he probably couldn’t even spend one evening focused on playoff hockey with the Phillies also in action.

He even used the first person “we” when discussing the 2026 Phillies, but the seemingly natural fit isn’t immediate.

“I would seriously entertain staying with the organization. Maybe right now isn’t the right time. Maybe we give it a little bit of a break here, but yea, I’m all in on that.” -Rob Thomson

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Bowa emphasized the stress Thomson handled under the spotlight of World Series expectations for four years. A short respite with his wife by their pool in Ontario, Canada is the obvious immediate choice. Thomson doesn’t expect to manage in the big leagues again, although he did acknowledge the fluidity of decisions and opportunities.

While Don Mattingly attempts to steer the ship back on course for the 2026 Phillies, fans probably won’t think much about Thomson and the impact he had on the club’s four consecutive playoff appearances.

However, it might not be long before the Citizens Bank Park press box makes room for three legendary former Phillies managers instead of two.