Athletics vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Athletics will look to win their second game in a row as they open up a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The A's are 18-16 and first in the AL West Division. They just went 3-3 on a six-game homestand where they played the Kansas City Royals and just lost two out of three to the Cleveland Guardians. In the first two games, the offense was decent, but the pitching gave up a combined 22 runs. The Athletics won the finale 7-1 and put up 11 hits. The A's put up three runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and almost everyone in the starting lineup picked up a hit. Tyler Soderstrom led the way on offense with three hits, including a home run.

The Phillies are 15-20 and fourth in the NL East Division. They just finished up a four-game road series with the Miami Marlins and won three of the games. In this series, the offense was inconsistent, but the team managed to win two one-run games and started to play well on both sides of the ball. Also, the pitching is trending up. Philly won the finale 1-0 and picked up seven hits. The middle of the lineup did most of the work on offense and Bryce Harper led the way with three hits, including a home run.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-129)

Phillies -1.5 (-116)

Money line

Athletics +161

Phillies -173

Total

OVER 9 (-100)

UNDER 9 (+112)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Athletics' last eight games.

Athletics is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against Philadelphia.

Athletics is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games on the road.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Philadelphia's last 20 games against the Athletics.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last six games at home.

Athletics vs Phillies Injury Reports

Athletics

Shea Langeliers, C - Paternity

Denzel Clarke, CF - 10-day il

Max Muncy, 3B - 10-day il

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Athletics vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 16th in runs, seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 23rd in ERA. Soderstrom leads the team in RBIs. The A's are 10-8 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. In their last game, the Athletics hit three home runs, and they will look to keep the power going.

On the mound for the A's is Luis Severino, who is (2-2), with a 4.46 ERA. Walks can be an issue and some of his starts have been below average. However, his last two outings were quality starts and the strikeouts are trending up.

Philadelphia is 26th in runs, 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 26th in ERA. Harper leads the team in RBIs. The Phillies are 8-10 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Philly is 6-1 in their last seven games and four of those victories were by one run.

On the mound for the Phillies is Cristopher Sanchez, who is (2-2), with a 2.90 ERA. He has four quality starts and has given up two earned runs or fewer in six of his seven outings.

Best Bet: Under