Sixers Now Face The Real Hurdle of the Joel Embiid Era

A Game 7 victory at TD Garden left the Boston Celtics and their supremely confident home crowd stunned.

Joel Embiid returned to shift the series momentum for an impressive series comeback facing a 3-1 deficit. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated their historic franchise rivals in a playoff series for the first time 1982.

The poetic narrative fueled the emotion of the victory for Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in a way that belongs in a sports movie. The Celtics had beaten the Sixers in playoff series in 2018, 2020, and 2023 with Embiid on the floor and in previous heartbreaks in 1985, 2002, and 2012 since the franchise’s last title.

While the rival Celtics have haunted the Sixers in recent memory, repeated exits in the second round of the NBA Playoffs have been the real dark cloud of the Joel Embiid era more than any single opponent.

“What time is it? I had until midnight to celebrate it. It’s past midnight, so it’s over with… Only the first round, one down, one series down, got more to go. Now, the focus is on New York, seeing what they do best, really good freaking team.” -Joel Embiid after Game 7 at TD Garden

Sixers Struggle in Second Round

The surrounding pieces have reshuffled from Ben Simmons to Jimmy Butler to James Harden to Tyrese Maxey. The head coaches have cycled through. Embiid has still never played in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 76ers made the leap from The Process into legitimate contention in 2017-18. Their hot streak in the spring of 2018 months after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII pushed Philadelphia fans to raise the bar for a new era after years of futility. A convincing opening round win over the Miami Heat stirred up more excitement.

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However, the Celtics ended the first playoff run with centerpieces Embiid and Simmons running the show. The upstart Sixers lost in five games to a more experienced team that overcame injuries to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Sixers advanced back to the second round of the NBA Playoffs one year later. However, Nick Nurse drew up a play to put the ball in Kawhi Leonard’s hands. He sunk a devastating shot that helped the eventual champion Toronto Raptors steal Philadelphia's elusive achievement.

While Embiid and the Sixers had a championship ceiling on paper, they hadn’t substantiated it with a playoff resume. The nightmare continued with second-round losses to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, the Heat in 2022, and the dreaded Celtics yet again in 2023.

Philadelphia Starting To Believe

Losses in the second round of the NBA Playoffs in five of six seasons from 2017-18 through 2022-23 established the real hurdle that the modern Sixers have never cleared with Joel Embiid as their franchise cornerstone. The dark cloud has outweighed the upward rise from the dreadful Process years into annual playoff expectations.

However, the gutsy competitive edge that Embiid and the Sixers showed in the series comeback against the Celtics resonated with Philadelphia fans more than any of the franchise’s achievements in the past quarter century. The 76ers aren’t title favorites by any stretch, but the lack of an Eastern Conference powerhouse has opened the door for the Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd to believe in the type of narrative that’s defined their fandom for generations.

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Look no further than Allen Iverson and the 2001 Sixers to understand how a team that didn’t win the NBA Finals can capture the heart of the home crowd.

Expect to hear the same thunderous cheers when Matt Cord announces "Joel 'The Process' Embiid" that you heard 25 years ago for the six-foot guard from Georgetown.

While the emotion of Game 7 in Boston captivated the Philadelphia fans, the hated New York Knicks still stand in the way of a storybook Sixers' triumph in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nurse confidently spoke about pushing past the accomplishment without allowing the highs define his team's mentality. Will the Sixers clear the next hurdle with a series win against the Knicks?

"I do think these games or these series, you’re going to have really high highs and really low lows… That’s just the way it is. You’ve got to be able to handle both of them. When you get a great win, you’ve got to be able to kind of say, ‘Who cares?’ The next game’s going to be totally different. When you get a bad loss, whether it’s by one of by 30, the score is what the score is in the series. You’ve just got to get ready to play the next one.” -Nick Nurse

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