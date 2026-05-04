What’s Changed for the Phillies in 2 Series Under Don Mattingly?

Dave Dombrowski left more questions than answers in his explanation for firing manager Rob Thomson. He had abruptly dismissed Thomson 28 games into the season, despite his personal estimation of a 40-game sample size needed for accurate judgments of a major league club.

The roster’s architect dismissed personnel weaknesses as a root cause of the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-19 record. He also backed his coaching staff with compliments that were nearly identical to the rationale that could’ve been used to defend Thomson’s job status.

The outstanding issues haven’t stopped the Phillies from winning five of their first six games under interim manager Don Mattingly. What does Dombrowski's subjective rationale of a “different voice” have to do with the turnaround?

Change For Change's Sake

General manager Preston Mattingly more appropriately substantiated the idea of change for change’s sake as a guest on MLB Network Radio. He spoke about the switch to his father after Thomson's success stalled.

“Everybody that leads has a different cadence to how they do things. Even if you do things similarly, I think the way you throw the schedule out there, the way you talk to players, the way you interact with your staff (matters). I think just a different cadence and a different voice for players, I think brings a little bit of urgency. So I think that's kind of what we’ve seen the last few days.” -Preston Mattingly

Don Mattingly himself intially downplayed the change in voice, calling his managing style similar to Thomson’s. What’s the new cadence then? Jayson Stark shed some insight during his weekly appearance on Unfiltered with Ricky Bottalico and Bill Colarulo.

“Knowing Don Mattingly the way I do, I think some things are going to change. It’s way too convenient for people to say he’s just like Rob (Thomson). I don’t think he is. He’s got a certain presence about him because he’s Don Freaking Mattingly. The whole world knows how good a player he was. You’ll never hear him talk about it, but everybody knows it… He’s got a presence and a connection because of that that I think are going to make an impact here.” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

Kyle Schwarber admitted that the players feel responsible for Thomson losing his job. Bryce Harper and Jose Alvarado spoke with a similar tone of respect and admiration for a manager who oversaw four consecutive playoff seasons from 2022-2025.

The immediate response suggests that Dombrowski’s decision to turn things over to Don Mattingly resonated with the Phillies.

Phillies Under Don Mattingly

Mattingly – both before and after becoming the interim manager – leads by example during pregame activities by putting on the glove to take grounders at first base at age 65.

The Phillies have mirrored his focus on cleaner fundamentals with fewer glaring mistakes in the field over the past week. They even made baseball traditionalist gush with a few sacrifices to manufacture runs during a double-header sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

Has a “new voice” or a “different cadence” turned the 2026 season around? One week of a baseball season won’t justify an answer to that question.

The Phillies have also still been guilty of mistakes under Mattingly. Trea Turner ran into an out at third base in the first inning of Mattingly’s tenure as the interim manager. Bryson Stott failed to help the offense out of an early hole one day later. His eventual triple in the ninth inning washed away a poorly-timed strikeout.

Don’t forget how short-term passion impacts perception in Philadelphia, either. It wasn’t long ago that a 97.5 The Fanatic host repeatedly and criticized Thomson for the club’s lack of successful sacrifice bunts then contradicted himself with unfair criticism of Thomson for electing to bunt in a clutch spot in the playoffs. Balanced evaluation won't drive perception. The results in the standings will.