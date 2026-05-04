Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take three out of four games from the Miami Marlins. First pitch is Monday night at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The Phillies are 14-20 and fourth in the NL East Division. Philly won Game 1 of this series 6-5 and Game 3, 7-2. The pitching has been decent and the team is now 5-1 ever since Don Mattingly took over as the head coach. In that Game win, the Phillies set the tone early by scoring six runs in the first inning. They finished with 11 hits and everyone in the lineup got at least one hit. Two players finished with two hits and Bryson Stott led the way on offense with a three-run home run. The starting pitcher, Jesus Luzardo, gave up two earned runs and struck out 10.

The Marlins are 16-17 and second in the NL East Division. Miami showed some fight in Game 1 and was outplayed early in Game 3. In Game 2, they won 4-0 and only gave up one hit. The Marlins scored a few runs in the middle innings and picked up 10 hits. The middle of the lineup did all the damage on offense, with three guys getting multihit games. Xavier Edwards led the way on offense with two hits, including a solo home run. The pitching struckout 10 batters and walked only one.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Marlins +1.5 (-161)

Money line

Phillies -107

Marlins -100

Total

OVER 8.5 (-112)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Miami.

Philadelphia is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last six games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Miami's last six games at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

None

Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie, RF - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 10-day il

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 28th in runs, 29th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 26th in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Phillies are 6-10 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Philly will look to keep the bats consistent and continue to get big innings of offense at the right times.

On the mound for the Phillies is Aaron Nola, who is (1-3), with a 6.03 ERA. He has two quality starts and in his last two outings, he has given up a combined 11 earned runs, three home runs, and seven walks.

Miami is tied for 17th in runs, eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 12th in ERA. Liam Hicks leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Marlins are 11-8 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Miami will look to get the offense going early because in the two losses in this series, they didn't do much until the later innings.

On the mound for the Marlins is Janson Junk, who is (2-2), with a 3.00 ERA. He has two quality starts and has pitched shutouts in two straight outings.

Best Bet: Marlins Money line