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Sixers Vs Knicks: Series Schedule And Where To Watch

The Sixers slayed one of their boogeymen in round 1. In a turn of events few saw coming, they beat the 2-seed Celtics. Not only that, but they came back…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Joel Embiid #21 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Sixers slayed one of their boogeymen in round 1. In a turn of events few saw coming, they beat the 2-seed Celtics. Not only that, but they came back from being down 3-1 to do so. It was the first time since 2001 that they won a game 7, the first time they beat the Celtics in the playoffs since 1982, and the first time they ever came back from down 3-1.

There is no time for rest or celebrating, though. After just one day off, the Sixers immediately start another series with the Knicks. A team they just so happen to have a similar beef with. It was the Knicks who knocked the Sixers out a couple of years back.

Now the Sixers get a rematch. and they get it with a now healthy Joel Embiid, a better version of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and the young, dynamic rookie VJ Edgecombe.

The 2nd round has been a hurdle the Sixers have struggled to leap over. Embiid and the Sixers have lost in the 2nd round 4 times. The last time the Sixers won in the second round was 2001.

The series starts Monday Night. Let's take a look at the full schedule and where you can watch/listen to the games.

Here Is The Full Schedule For Sixers Vs Knicks

  • Game 1: Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m: In New York, TV- NBC and Peacock, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m: In New York, TV: ESPN, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m: In Philly TV: Amazon Prime, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m: In Philly, TV: ABC, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 5: Tuesday, May 12: Time TBD, In New York, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 6: Thursday, May 14: Time TBD: In Philly, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 7: Sunday, May 17: Time TBD, In New York, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

All games will be broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic, and can be listened to on The Fanatic stream if you are within 70 miles of Philly.

NBAPhiladelphia 76ers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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