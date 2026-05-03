Sixers Vs Knicks: Series Schedule And Where To Watch

The Sixers slayed one of their boogeymen in round 1. In a turn of events few saw coming, they beat the 2-seed Celtics. Not only that, but they came back from being down 3-1 to do so. It was the first time since 2001 that they won a game 7, the first time they beat the Celtics in the playoffs since 1982, and the first time they ever came back from down 3-1.

There is no time for rest or celebrating, though. After just one day off, the Sixers immediately start another series with the Knicks. A team they just so happen to have a similar beef with. It was the Knicks who knocked the Sixers out a couple of years back.

Now the Sixers get a rematch. and they get it with a now healthy Joel Embiid, a better version of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and the young, dynamic rookie VJ Edgecombe.

The 2nd round has been a hurdle the Sixers have struggled to leap over. Embiid and the Sixers have lost in the 2nd round 4 times. The last time the Sixers won in the second round was 2001.

The series starts Monday Night. Let's take a look at the full schedule and where you can watch/listen to the games.

Here Is The Full Schedule For Sixers Vs Knicks

Game 1: Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m: In New York, TV- NBC and Peacock, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m: In New York, TV: ESPN, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m: In Philly TV: Amazon Prime, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m: In Philly, TV: ABC, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12: Time TBD, In New York, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 6: Thursday, May 14: Time TBD: In Philly, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 7: Sunday, May 17: Time TBD, In New York, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic