Sixer Shock The World And Take Series From The Celtics

It had been 25 years since the Sixers won a game 7. It had been over 40 years since beating the Celtics in the playoffs. Both of those droughts came to an end tonight. After being down 3-1 in the series, the Sixers roared all the way back, won game 7, and ended the Celtics' season.

No one gave them a chance when the series started. Once they got blown off their own floor in game 4, even the locals were ready to throw in the towel. But game 5 saw the series turn. Embiid struggled in his first game back, and his teammates struggled around him. But something clicked in game 5. The Sixers were the clearly better team in games 5 and 6.

Then game 7 came around. The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum. But the more important factor was that the Celtics just had no answer for the big man Joel Embiid. He took over the game early. The Sixers had no answer.

But in the 4th quarter, the Celtics started to take the momentum. Embiid was hobbling, and out of gas after dominating for 3 quarters. That it when Maxey took over and sealed the win when things got close.

The Sixers move on to play the Knicks. That series starts Monday Night. But what matters most right now is they slew the boogeyman. The Celtics had owned the Sixers during this entire era. They eliminated the Sixers 3 times in the playoffs, including a sweep in the NBA Bubble. The Sixers blowing a 3-2 lead a few years ago was one of the roughest moments of this past decade.

But now the Sixers turn the tables of them. The Celtics had full control of this series. But the Sixers wrestled it back and eliminated the Celtics on their own floor.