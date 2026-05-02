Flyers vs Hurricanes- Full Schedule For Second Round Series

No one expected this Flyers team to make the playoffs, especially near the end of the year, when they had only a 3.9% chance. They defied those odds and clinched a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season.

Few expected them to go on to beat the Penguins, a team with a ton of veteran playoff experience. They got out to a 3-0 lead, and after a couple of bumps, eliminated the hated Penguins after Cam York scored the game-winning OT goal to send the Flyers to the 2nd round.

Now, they find themselves as massive underdogs again. They face off vs the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that many consider to be the deepest and most talented in the NHL. Brian Boucher recently told us that it is like they have 6 guys on the ice. It is a good thing the Flyers are used to being the underdog.

The series is already underway. But just before puck dropped in game 1, the NHL gave us the full schedule for the series.

Here is the Schedule for Flyers vs Hurricanes

Game 1: Saturday, May 2nd, 8 pm, @Carolina TV-ABC, Radio- 93.3 WMMR

Game 2: Monday, May 4th, 7 pm, @ Carolina: TV- ESPN, Radio- 93.3 WMMR

Game 3: Thursday, May 7th, 8 PM, In Philadelphia TV- TNT Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 4: Saturday, May 9th, 6 PM, in Philadelphia, TV- TNT Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 5_*: Monday, May 11th, Time TBD, @ Carolina, TV- ESPN, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 6*: Wednesday, May 13th, Time TBD, in Philly, TV- TNT, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

Game 7*: Saturday, May 16th, Time TBD, @ Carolina, TV- TNT, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

* If Necessary