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Flyers vs Hurricanes- Full Schedule For Second Round Series

No one expected this Flyers team to make the playoffs, especially near the end of the year, when they had only a 3.9% chance. They defied those odds and clinched…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 29: Alex Bump #20 and Denver Barkey #52 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 during the first overtime period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

No one expected this Flyers team to make the playoffs, especially near the end of the year, when they had only a 3.9% chance. They defied those odds and clinched a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season.

Few expected them to go on to beat the Penguins, a team with a ton of veteran playoff experience. They got out to a 3-0 lead, and after a couple of bumps, eliminated the hated Penguins after Cam York scored the game-winning OT goal to send the Flyers to the 2nd round.

Now, they find themselves as massive underdogs again. They face off vs the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that many consider to be the deepest and most talented in the NHL. Brian Boucher recently told us that it is like they have 6 guys on the ice. It is a good thing the Flyers are used to being the underdog.

The series is already underway. But just before puck dropped in game 1, the NHL gave us the full schedule for the series.

Here is the Schedule for Flyers vs Hurricanes

  • Game 1: Saturday, May 2nd, 8 pm, @Carolina TV-ABC, Radio- 93.3 WMMR
  • Game 2: Monday, May 4th, 7 pm, @ Carolina: TV- ESPN, Radio- 93.3 WMMR
  • Game 3: Thursday, May 7th, 8 PM, In Philadelphia TV- TNT Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 4: Saturday, May 9th, 6 PM, in Philadelphia, TV- TNT Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 5_*: Monday, May 11th, Time TBD, @ Carolina, TV- ESPN, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 6*: Wednesday, May 13th, Time TBD, in Philly, TV- TNT, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic
  • Game 7*: Saturday, May 16th, Time TBD, @ Carolina, TV- TNT, Radio- 97.5 The Fanatic

* If Necessary

Game 2's Radio broadcast depends on if the Sixers beat the Celtics. If they advance, they also play on Monday night, and the Flyers game will air on WMMR. If the Sixers lose, the game will air on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Philadelphia Flyers
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
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