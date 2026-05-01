Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia is having one of the worst starts to a season imaginable for a defending Supporters' Shield champion. So why is the Union favored to beat visiting Nashville SC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST?

In truth, the Union isn't favored by much. Philly has a “plus” odds money line against the Coyotes. It's still noteworthy that Philadelphia is building a handle at the sportsbook prior to Saturday, considering that manager Bradley Carnell's squad has exactly two wins across all competitions in the 2026 cycle.

Nashville leads the Eastern Conference with a 7-1-1 record compared to Philadelphia's horrid 1-2-7 mark. But the Coyotes are coming off a far tougher contest than most MLS teams, who had to play tournament rounds in midweek. Meanwhile, the Union has been free to train after losing in the Champions Cup.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Nashville SC has won the previous three meetings.

Betting totals went over in four of the last five encounters.

Nashville has won three straight road games across competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo is out with a hamstring injury.

Nashville SC

Defender Chris Applewhite is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Thomas Williams is out with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

MLS managers treat the US Open Cup's early rounds like Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool used to treat the FA Cup. Nashville's BJ Callaghan can't play his reserve unit in the Coyotes' ongoing event without Music City's supporters getting upset, because Nashville is competing in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Tigres UANL of Mexico. There's no choice but to put Sam Surridge's top contingent on the pitch to try to get the title. Tigres claimed a 1-0 aggregate lead on Tuesday.

Philadelphia's improving form, which minted points in three straight games prior to the last round, hit a skid in last Saturday's 2-0 victory for the Columbus Crew. Philadelphia was weak on offense and caught behind plays when defending, leading to fouls. Center-back Japhet Sery received a red card in the 95th minute. The Union wants fans to wear “Star Wars outfits” this weekend, but it would take a Jedi to fix the club's issues.