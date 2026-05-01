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Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

Two teams fresh off dramatic series wins square off in Miami on Friday night as the Phillies open a four-game set against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 7:10…

Laura Bernheim
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants during game two of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Two teams fresh off dramatic series wins square off in Miami on Friday night as the Phillies open a four-game set against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST at loanDepot Park in Miami, with the game airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (12-19) swept the series against the San Francisco Giants on a historic doubleheader on Thursday, where the Phillies became the first team in 22 years to record two walk-off victories on the same day. Kyle Schwarber shone offensively, going 4-4 in Game 2, and continues to lead the club with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Phillies hand the ball to their ace to keep the momentum rolling. Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA) looked solid in his season debut after missing significant time to 2025 shoulder surgery, allowing two runs over five innings. He holds a 12-4 record and a 2.73 ERA in 26 career starts against Miami.

Miami (15-16) enters the series with its own share of momentum after taking two of three games on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Liam Hicks leads the club with seven home runs and 28 RBIs, while Xavier Edwards provides a steady spark at the top of the lineup with a .336 average and a .432 on-base percentage.

The Marlins will send out right-hander Eury Perez (2-2, 4.60 ERA), who has battled consistency issues through his first 31.1 innings of work, surrendering 30 hits and 14 walks for a 1.40 WHIP.

Spread

  • Phillies -1.5 (+145)
  • Marlins +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

  • Phillies -111
  • Marlins +103

Total

  • Over 8 (-102)
  • Under 8 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Phillies are 3-10 against the spread when playing on the road.
  • The Marlins are 7-9 against the spread in home games.
  • The Phillies are 1-8 in their last nine road outings.
  • The total has gone over in four of the Marlins' last six games.
  • The Phillies have won six of the last eight matchups against the Marlins.
  • The under has hit in four of the past five Marlins home games.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Phillies

  • Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).
  • Jhoan Duran, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).
  • J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).
  • Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Marlins

  • Pete Fairbanks, RP — 15-day IL (nerve).
  • Griffin Conine, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"Miami comes into this matchup after a huge series win over the Dodgers, but they have scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five. The Marlins are 10-6 at home this year, while the Phillies are 4-9 on the road .... I don't love how Perez has looked this season and I think the Phillies can build off their last series win. Take the Phillies to win here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Marlins

Although everything seems to be going Philadelphia's way at the moment, they're in a tricky spot. Thursday's doubleheader forced a rushed travel day and quick turnaround to Friday's matchup against the Marlins. The Phillies opted for a bullpen game in Game 2, where seven pitchers saw the mound and covered extra innings. Wheeler is making just his second start, so he may not be fully stretched out to cover for the taxed relievers. The Marlins, however, come in with all the same hype after a big road series win over the Dodgers — but with the benefits of a rest day on Thursday and playing in their home park. Perez is much stronger at home, holding opponents to a .209 average in three outings. Between the Phillies fatigue and the Marlins momentum, we'll take Miami.

Miami MarlinsPhiladelphia Phillies
Laura BernheimWriter
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