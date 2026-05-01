Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

Two teams fresh off dramatic series wins square off in Miami on Friday night as the Phillies open a four-game set against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST at loanDepot Park in Miami, with the game airing on MLB.TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (12-19) swept the series against the San Francisco Giants on a historic doubleheader on Thursday, where the Phillies became the first team in 22 years to record two walk-off victories on the same day. Kyle Schwarber shone offensively, going 4-4 in Game 2, and continues to lead the club with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Phillies hand the ball to their ace to keep the momentum rolling. Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA) looked solid in his season debut after missing significant time to 2025 shoulder surgery, allowing two runs over five innings. He holds a 12-4 record and a 2.73 ERA in 26 career starts against Miami.

Miami (15-16) enters the series with its own share of momentum after taking two of three games on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Liam Hicks leads the club with seven home runs and 28 RBIs, while Xavier Edwards provides a steady spark at the top of the lineup with a .336 average and a .432 on-base percentage.

The Marlins will send out right-hander Eury Perez (2-2, 4.60 ERA), who has battled consistency issues through his first 31.1 innings of work, surrendering 30 hits and 14 walks for a 1.40 WHIP.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Marlins +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Phillies -111

Marlins +103

Total

Over 8 (-102)

Under 8 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies are 3-10 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Marlins are 7-9 against the spread in home games.

The Phillies are 1-8 in their last nine road outings.

The total has gone over in four of the Marlins' last six games.

The Phillies have won six of the last eight matchups against the Marlins.

The under has hit in four of the past five Marlins home games.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Phillies

Max Lazar, RP — 60-day IL (oblique).

Jhoan Duran, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

J.T. Realmuto, C — 10-day IL (back).

Zach Pop, RP — 15-day IL (calf).

Marlins

Pete Fairbanks, RP — 15-day IL (nerve).

Griffin Conine, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"Miami comes into this matchup after a huge series win over the Dodgers, but they have scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five. The Marlins are 10-6 at home this year, while the Phillies are 4-9 on the road .... I don't love how Perez has looked this season and I think the Phillies can build off their last series win. Take the Phillies to win here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Marlins