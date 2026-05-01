‘They Stole My Hockey Team’: Why Ricky Bo Hates the Carolina Hurricanes

Most Philadelphia sports fans know Ricky Bottalico from his days pitching out of the bullpen for the Phillies. They’re also still constantly drawn to his passionate style as a broadcaster who demands good baseball and accountability from the players years after his final pitch in the majors.

However, while a stunningly unexpected Flyers playoff run captivates the city in the spring of 2026, Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo has also suddenly developed into the best show for Flyers talk the Philadelphia sports radio format has seen in decades.

What drives Ricky Bo’s passion for hockey after a 12-year career in Major League Baseball? It has a lot to do with the next opponent the Flyers will face in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: the Carolina Hurricanes.

“They stole my hockey team. They stole the Hartford Whalers.” -Ricky Bottalico

The Hartford Whalers

The NHL expanded with four new WHA (World Hockey Association) franchises for the 1979-80 season, including the renamed New England Whalers.

The Hartford Whalers quickly became a cornerstone of Connecticut sports. They battled their geographic rival Boston Bruins and the powerhouse Montreal Canadiens in the Adams Division through the heart of the 1980s.

“To be honest with you, growing up in Connecticut, that was only thing we had that was professional... You had UConn, and that was it.” -Ricky Bottalico

Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Blane Stoughton and Mike Rogers got things started in the early years with dynamic scoring seasons in the NHL’s wide-open style of the 1980s. Meanwhile, a young Whalers fan named Ricky Bottalico wore a captain Mike Rogers jersey to the Hartford Civic Center in some of his earliest memories of the NHL.

Bottalico talked about the short, 10-minute drives from Newington, Connecticut to see stars like Ron Francis, Mark Howe, and Pat Verbeek put on a Whalers sweater during their 18 seasons in Hartford.

The former Phillies right-hander recalled fascinating nuggets from Whalers history. He talked about Francis scoring a goal that bounced off his head on a deflection, notorious battles with Boston fans in the Civic Center crowds, and a gruesome injury to Mark Howe that led the NHL to change its rules for keeping a stationary net in place at the goal line.

The Whalers became a priceless treasure of the local sports scene. The Hartford Civic Center’s attached mall area filled up its bars and restaurants hours before opening faceoff on game days. Boston fans regularly made the short drive to create the rivalry energy that fuels any passionate fan base, and the iconic goal song “Brass Bonanza” became to the soundtrack to it all.

The Whalers never made a Stanley Cup run, but they captured the hearts of their fans against the heavily-favored Canadiens in the 1986 Adams Division Finals. A dramatic 1-0 win in Game 6 at the Civic Center sent the tight series back to the Montreal Forum, but rookie Claude Lemieux scored an overtime winner to eliminate arguably the best Whalers team ever in Game 7. The Habs went on to win the Stanley Cup.

“I remember sitting at home just going ballistic with my friends (watching Game 7). ‘Are you kidding me?’ It is what it is. It’s one of those series that ended up going seven. I think the Whalers won in (Hartford) to force it to go to Montreal.” -Ricky Bottalico

Ownership Chooses Carolina Hurricanes

A new ownership group led by Peter Karmanos purchased the franchise in 1994 while the Whalers slipped out of playoff contention.

Karmanos soon put a financially-driven plan in motion to relocate to Raleigh, North Carolina. Long-time Hartford fans staunchly defended their dedication to packing an arena in Whalers colors, but the executives shifted their focus to a different kind of green.

“It kind of pissed me off, especially the way they took them (away)… That was my whole childhood was the Hartford Whalers, then they just disappeared.” -Ricky Bottalico

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Bottalico threw one inning in relief for Terry Francona and the Phillies on April 13, 1997. Meanwhile, the Whalers dropped the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the 1996-97 regular season in their last game at the Hartford Civic Center.

“Apparently there were people that stayed there for like two hours after the game. There were players skating round the ice and stuff like that. I guess it was a cool goodbye, but I think it’s a bunch of shit to be honest with you.” -Ricky Bottalico

Karmanos lived in infamy in Connecticut for over two decades. Many lasting Hartford Whalers loyalists called out his seemingly deliberate attempts to distance the Carolina Hurricanes from their origins.

Tom Dundon and a new ownership group purchased the franchise in 2018. He added the green Hartford alternate jersey and opened the door for better ways to honor the franchise’s heritage. However, the damage was already done. Bottalico and most other Whalers diehards never migrated to become "Caniacs" even after the franchise won its only Stanley Cup in 2006.